Editor’s note: The following column was originally printed in the New Hampshire Union Leader on March 13, 1999.
A LONDONDERRY READER wrote telling of his squirrel situation and then added: “While I’m writing, I have friends nearby who also feed the birds (but have plenty of squirrels). They have a studio overlooking a pond and the bird feeders. His wife brought to his attention this autumn a woodpecker very different from the native ones, which they identified as a northern three-toed woodpecker that they’ve seen off and on since then. Being an artist and a nature lover, she is excellent in identifying birds and remembering the coloration. Yellow crown to the beak and cross bars on the back.”
Three-toed woodpeckers, formerly called the northern three-toed woodpecker, are rarely seen in New Hampshire, especially south of our White Mountains.
According to the “Atlas of Breeding Birds in New Hampshire,” edited by Carol R. Foss and published for the Audubon Society of New Hampshire in 1994: “This quiet and unsuspicious woodpecker is a year-round resident of the spruce-fir zone of Canada and the northern U.S., and Eurasia. Although locally common in the West, this species is rare in eastern North America. In New Hampshire it occurs in the North Country above 3,000 feet in the White Mountains (Forbush 1927). Breeding habitat in this state includes bogs and logged areas with standing dead conifers.”
Both the three-toed woodpecker and the black-backed woodpecker look very much alike. According to the Atlas: “The black-backed has a solid black back and thus can be distinguished from the slightly smaller three-toed woodpecker. Like the latter, the male black-backed has a yellow crown patch which the female lacks. The range of this non-migratory species extends across the boreal forests of Canada, reaching south into the United States in western mountains, the Great Lakes region and the northern forests of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York.
“New Hampshire’s black-backed woodpecker population may have increased in recent years as spruce-fir forests have regenerated and matured. Observers have encountered this species regularly in Pittsburg, Clarksville, Stewartstown, Columbia, Errol, Cambridge and Dummer, and in the White Mountains during the past three decades. This boreal forest inhabitant often allows a close approach when birders are fortunate enough to encounter one.”
A Bridgewater couple wrote in part: “My wife and I enjoy feeding the beautiful birds. And today we witnessed something that amazed us. We have icicles hanging on the edge of our roof and saw numerous nuthatches and chickadees enjoying a drink from the icicles as they melted by hovering like hummingbirds below them and catching the drops of water. Fascinating!”
I have been fortunate to have seen chickadees perform in the manner our readers describe, and in addition have seen them briefly hang upside down clinging to an icicle and drinking the dripping water. I have not, however, witnessed either the red-breasted or the white-breasted nuthatches execute such an acrobatic achievement.
Birds need water available in winter, perhaps more than in summer, as most of their drinking and bathing places are covered with ice or snow. Bathing is important to birds in winter because the cleaner they can keep their feathers the better the feather barbules will interlock and keep in body heat. Clean feathers are easier to groom with their bills.
In winter, birds get much of their water from snow. Some folks, however, do keep water available and add boiling water several times a day or use a submersible electric water heater especially designed to keep the water from freezing. In no case should you use antifreeze.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.