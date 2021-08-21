Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Aug. 30, 1965.
RAIL ’N RIVER is the name of a nature trail in the White Mountain National Forest. The trail begins at the Passaconaway Station of the Forest Service operated by Mr. and Mrs. Earl B. Grant. Part of it was laid out along an old railroad bed. I was amazed to find such a marvelous example of various trees and woods plants living together. Following the trail, one can see the relationship between plants and trees in a very short space of time. But time, I hope, will not have to be a consideration for once you have started the trail it would be unfortunate to be chased by hurry.
The “Rail ’N River” trail is located about midway of the Kancamagus Highway. Passing along the highway one would never realize that the valley of the Swift River held such an interesting place.
As the beginning of the nature trail you are invited to take a mimeographed folder with you. It gives you a most excellent background of what lies ahead. The booklet is interestingly written and easy to follow. The trail itself is clearly marked with 36 stop signs. At these stopping places, plants and trees described in the folder are permanently labeled with metal signs that give both their common name and their scientific name.
Railroad history
At stop number one you are greeted with a bit of history. The booklet says “Logging Railroad.” You are now standing on the roadbed of a logging railroad spur. Evidence of two different railroads may be seen in this area. Between 1870 and 1894, trains hauled logs from the forest to the mills in Bartlett. In the early 1900s, a second railroad was built to haul logs down the Swift River Valley to Conway. As you walk along the trail, notice the impressions by the railroad ties that were removed or left to decay in place.
Also of interest at this stop is a vine tree, located behind you at the top of the embankment. This is a small red spruce which is using a larger red spruce for support as it climbs for sunlight.
Stop eight is entitled “Swamp Gardens” where 10 of the common lower plants associated with wet ground and acid soil conditions are labeled.
Nearby runs the Swift River, clear and clean and sparkling. Where the nature trail first touches the Swift River you will find nearly two-thirds the way across some rotting columns. These were a part of the old Bartlett railroad bridge that was built during the late 1800s. While we stood looking at these old piers a cedar waxwing flew up-river, announcing his coming with his typical long-drawn-out, high-pitched whine.
The trail continued on, down river for a ways, and then turned and meandered past where deer had browsed. The end of the trail was near its beginning at the Passaconaway Station. We were grateful to the Grants for their hospitality. We knew we would return someday and revisit.
Between now and sometime the Swift River will glide on. It will travel over smooth stones and pass above deep, dark pools and its surface will reflect the rays of each setting sun.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that you would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.