Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on March 17, 1973.
A HAWK OWL was told of by a reader in Lincoln. After telling me about the birds that were visiting her feeders, she wrote:
“On Feb. 14 we had a rather alarming experience. Not many birds came to feed. When I went out early in the afternoon to give them their third feeding I noticed in one of the spruce trees a large bird about 15 inches long from bill to tail-tip, with a hawk-shaped head, light gray with back a somewhat darker gray, white flecked.
“Immediately I came in and looked up the hawks. Not one of them was colored like it. Then as I scanned the index of ‘Birds of Prey,’ I noticed a hawk owl. I turned to the picture. The resemblance was almost unmistakable; also the written description: the one owl that was active in the daytime, a bird not at all afraid of people, one that could sometimes be caught by hand.
“I had tried to frighten the bird away, but it had paid no attention to my shouts or to pieces of snow thrown near it. Finally a friend threw a ball of snow that hit the limb where he was perching, and he flew away into the woods.
“Can you give me any more information about hawk owls? How dangerous are they to little birds? It is a beautiful bird and I want no harm to come to it. I am, however, eager to protect the sparrows, nuthatches and chickadees that come to us for food and protection.”
Tudor Richards, executive director of the Audubon Society of New Hampshire, told me there has been a hawk owl in the Gilford area much of the winter. He went to see it and said he had no trouble photographing it as it was not at all troubled by his being nearby. I have talked with others who have also gone to see it. Anyone who has a chance to see a hawk owl is very fortunate, for they don’t often come into New Hampshire. It is a bird of the sub-arctic basically and comes only rarely to the United States.
The hawk owl normally feeds on mice and insects. It has been known to take birds when it is extremely hungry and in winter when it is not possible to feed on anything else, but it much prefers mice and small mammals. Therefore, I would think the number of birds it might take would be minimal. In any case, what few little birds they may take can easily be replenished, but the owls are finding life most difficult these days. I know what I have said may sound cruel, but we must always keep in mind that Mother Nature balances things out.
All owls are protected by both state and federal law and must never be destroyed.
The hawk owl ranges from 14 to 17 inches in length and has a wingspread of 31 to 34 inches, thus it is smaller than a crow, with rather short and pointed wings. Its tail is rather long for an owl and much graduated. The hawk owl is a rather dark, plump bird. It usually alights on the tops of small trees and commonly sits not upright as do most owls, but with its body inclined forward, and frequently jets its tail, raising it quite high and lowering it rather slowly. At times, however, the owl sits bolt upright in the conventional attitude of an owl.
It is known for its comparative tameness and does hunt in the daylight or before the dusk of the evening. Like other boreal owls, it migrates southward in autumn from the most northern part of its range and when food becomes scarce in its customary winter range it even may move farther south. It is this scarcity of food that no doubt accounts for its occasional appearances in some parts of our northern United States.
In addition to lemmings and mice, its standard diet, it has been known to kill weasels and young hares.
