Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Oct. 12, 1974.
Shadows of evening gathered outside my back door. I watched them come. Sharp shade of day diffused into shades of night. I wondered as I watched.
Individual shades from the apple tree, the birch clump, the blueberry and the honeysuckle first imitated then gradually stretched to become impressions, light tones of their former selves. Against the darkening green lawn, they came toward me, west meeting east, in a manner of speaking.
They didn’t make a sound nor any quick motion that would have called attention to themselves. They didn’t rustle as did the tree leaves they were representing. When shadow leaves twisted on shadow branches, the grass let them do so in silence. The grass did not seem to care whether they were creeping across it or not. It had been a long day. The cool of shade should have been welcome.
And then I got to thinking, perhaps musing is a better word. (I was never really sure what “thinking” meant. I’d been told as a boy to do it often, as I remember wondering if remembering was the same as thinking.) What becomes of unused thoughts? That has always been a mystery to me. Something like what becomes of faded shadows? Are they still there, like the lighted stars in the daylight sky? It’s rare to see them. It’s rare to call back what we’d thought of before. Sometimes new thoughts are familiar, perhaps a reincarnation of another time. But, like the shadows of evening, I can’t dwell long here. I must move my mind as the light moves the shade.
Shadows are useful things. When I am traveling with my tractor to see if the load is staying put, I only need a shadow running along beside to tell me if I need to stop and make adjustments to the binders. I like to watch them with a sharp sun behind. They run along sometimes flat until I pass a rise in ground or a tree, then jump bolt upright and bounce up and down like a freight train caught between two close buildings — short and tall from freight car to flat car and back to freight car until the caboose passes and the alley is suddenly alone again.
Moving shadows have a quiet violence about them, a violence that is refreshing. It startles a static scene. But they are soon gone. The night takes care of that like the day does starlight. Except, of course, when there’s a bright moon. Unreal things appear in moonlight. Moonshade can stir the imagination perhaps more than sunshade. It’s softer, from a paler light. Mixed with imagination, miracles can happen. There are those who see that which isn’t there, especially children. And knowing not what they think they see, they know what fright is. Fear comes in the face of the believed unreality. Their mind plays tricks on them. Their bodies chill. They become bewildered.
It is oftentimes late October when these specters appear with frequency. Pumpkins rise against the moon and shine orange-black, and bounce about the sky. But they return to earth by morning where, cuddled against corn shocks, they share the white frost. They look like they’ve always been there. And it’s hard for children to take the side of having seen them traveling in the sky. Oldsters are apt to shush them — having in mind of quieting their fears. I hope they don’t tear away memories of their created imaginings. This unreal fear fades without a scar, quick as a falling star.
It’s really only Halloween!
.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.