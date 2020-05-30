Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on May 31, 1963.
OUR OLD FARM TRUCK has acquired many voices during the past few years. It strikes up quite a melody as it travels along. It does very well on its own but when it is carrying a part load of empty milk cans the tunes become louder and more lively. I am not often inclined to participate in this vocal disturbance but on one bright morning late in May, when my spirits lifted me into a rather carefree mood, I joined in the noisemaking. Without consulting either the milk cans or the truck I selected the tune “Down By the Old Mill Stream.” Their accompaniment was no worse than the soloist but we had hardly accomplished the “eyes of blue” bit when the song was interrupted by a small animal starting across the highway. I slowed down abruptly, for it is never my intention to assist any animal into eternity if that can be helped. The milk cans protested vigorously as they banged against the truck cab.
The old truck’s brakes lent an eerie outcry as background to its general noise but the little fellow proceeded safely on his way. To my amazement I noted that it was a baby woodchuck, the smallest I had ever seen away from its mother. It either had become lost of was an orphan finding its own living.
Although he was traveling as fast as his tiny legs could carry him, his forward progress was slow. This woodchuck was so tiny that for a moment I began to count on my fingers, much in the same manner as old Aunt Effie used to do after Town Meeting was over while she studied the vital statistics section of the town report. The young woodchuck had either been born late or he may not have grown too well. I had seen much larger baby woodchucks nibbling at the growing clover in our meadow within the past few days. The last I saw of the little one he was working himself into the stone wall that ran along the highway — at least he was safe for the moment.
Later that same afternoon while planting corn by tractor I saw another woodchuck. This one was full grown and although woodchucks are quite unhurried at this time of year, the actions of this fellow were surprising indeed. I had just turned my tractor around at the far end of the field and had started back planting the next two rows when I saw two crows and the woodchuck in positions that gave the impression they were visiting with one another. At the tractor’s approach, the two crows finished their part of the conversation and departed for large pine trees across the river from the cornfield. The woodchuck, however, stood up on its hind legs and watched me pass by. He was within four feet of the wheels. On my return trip it again stood in salute as I passed, this time about five feet from the tractor on the opposite side of the rows. The next time across the field my friend was no longer a spectator, for it had disappeared from view.
Stacey Cole, Nature Talks columnist for more than 50 years, passed away in 2014. If readers have a favorite column written by Stacey that they would like to see reprinted, please drop a note to Jen Lord at jlord@unionleader.com.