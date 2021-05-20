The Sullivan County ATV Club is delaying the spring opening of its trail loop while it works to get permission from Claremont for access to the trail system amid resident complaints.
Steve Wilkie, the club’s president, said the club needs permission from the city to use the Cat Hole Road parking area and for access to nearby Class VI and Class V roads to get the club’s trail loops. That permission, usually granted early in the year, has been hung up by a divided council.
“It’s a multitude of things happening,” Wilkie said.
The council was set to decide on the permission last week, but with six members at the meeting, and a likely tie vote, it was decided to put the decision off until next week, when there will be seven members present.
Cat Hole Road residents like Michael Saracino are fed up with the constant noise on weekends from the hundreds of ATVs going through their neighborhood. Saracino has presented the council with a residents petition seeking to block the club from using the area. He said earlier offers of using limits to cut the number of vehicles using the area in half are not sufficient.
“What’s half of awful?” Saracino said. “Even if you cut it down by half, it’s still too much.”
The noise and constant dirt and debris kicked up by the vehicles is ruining the quality of life for Cat Hole Road residents, Saracino said. There’s also the issue of riders speeding along the roads and trails to get access to the woods.
Wilkie said the club invests time and money every year to maintain the trails, and spent $35,000 last year on trail maintenance. The club also contacts property owners for permission to use woods and trails for the club. The club has about 500 members, and most of them respect the rules, he said. The problem comes from non-club members who come to Claremont to access the 55 miles of trails that stretch into Croydon, Newport and Unity, according to Wilkie.
Club members try to patrol the trail access, as do Claremont Police and New Hampshire Fish and Game. Saracino said these patrols are not enough for the flood of riders who show up. He said when a police officer or club patrol is spotted, word goes out on social media among the riders to avoid patrolled sections. The speeding and noise does not let up, he said.
“It is unbearable, please. We have nothing against them being in the woods,” Saracino said.
Wilkie said the club is looking at using another access site in either Croydon or Newport to get to the trails. The club works hard to be responsible along the trail, but Wilkie said issues like this discourage club membership.
Club members get discounts on ATV registrations through the state, and club members are the ones who care for and maintain the trails.
But, Wilkie said, as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed more people outside, registrations for non-club ATV riders skyrocketed last year, and trail use went up 300 percent. The negative consequences are felt by the clubs, Wilkie said.
“Every time we lose access, we lose members,” he said.