Sullivan man catches record channel catfish Staff Report Oct 18, 2022 Oct 18, 2022 Updated 7 min ago Scott Alexander Jr. of Sullivan caught the record channel catfish on Sept. 27 on the Connecticut River near Hinsdale. Provided by New Hampshire Fish and Game The state has a new record for a channel catfish catch.The "big cat" measured 31.9 inches and weighed 15 pounds, 12.8 ounces, according to a Fish and Game Facebook post.Scott Alexander Jr. of Sullivan caught the fish on Sept. 27 on the Connecticut River near Hinsdale.The previous record, a 31.3 inches and 15 pounds, 5.28 ounces fish caught by Matt Smith in August 2020. It was also caught from the Connecticut River.Channel catfish are not native to New Hampshire and are believed to have come up the river from Connecticut and Massachusetts, according to the post.