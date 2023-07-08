Fireflies
Adelaide Murphy Tyrol

IT HAPPENS ON a warm June evening: in the darkening field near my house, I notice a brief flicker of light. Then another. And another. It’s the opening act of firefly season — a nightly light show, courtesy of a family of half-inch-long insects. As fleeting as it is spectacular, firefly season lasts only a few weeks, during which the newly emerged adults mate and lay eggs.

The sight of fireflies (also known as lightning bugs) invokes memories of childhood summers, when I chased the flashes with my brother, occasionally catching a few in a jar for closer inspection. These luminescent insects are easy to like. They brighten our summer evenings — and they don’t bite, sting, crawl up our legs, or nibble our lettuce.