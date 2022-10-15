Growing up in Brooklyn, Susie Spikol found the natural world within sidewalk cracks and the spaces between buildings.
“The ‘scruffy parts’ of the city were where I often found the most amazing wildlife — the edges of places. Birds are always in cities; there’s tons of food for them. Looking up is important,” she adds.
The environmental educator and author says having a keen eye in an urban environment “makes you a better observer.”
It’s a big part of understanding nature, Spikol says, and her new “how-to” guide can help kids learn more about the world around them.
The Hancock resident, a naturalist and director of community programs with the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock, has written a book for kids: “The Animal Adventurer’s Guide: How to Prowl for an Owl, Make Snail Slime and Catch a Frog Bare-Handed — 50 Activities to Get Wild With Animals.”
In it are 50 activities kids can try with parents, so that both can connect with the outside world.
The book is a result of her work at the Harris Center, Massachusetts Audubon and the Central Park Conservancy, as well as shared ideas with other naturalists.
Kids can learn to watch animals at night without being seen, make an owl caller using a soda can, or find intricate spiderwebs using a spray bottle of water.
One activity, “Build Toad Hall,” involves making a hiding place for a toad using a large tin can or flowerpot. Bury it halfway underground, then decorate it with natural materials.
Kids can learn how to track wild animals, find abandoned snake skins, or become a wildlife detective on nature scavenger hunts.
Other activities have fun, engaging titles like “Be bold and dig into owl barf,” or “Do you dare hold a daddy longlegs?”
Spikol’s friend Matt Patterson, a naturalist, wildlife artist and author from Hancock, provided “snake-catching” advice for the activity “Wrangle a snake like a pro.” (Both say kids should seek an expert when snake-catching.)
Patterson explained that only non-venomous snakes live in New Hampshire. Hognose snakes are found in sandy oak and pine forests, while smooth green snakes live near fields and grassy places.
Patterson says kids can use a field guide or an app to identify animals. If they do find a snake, he suggests they hold it briefly, but never take one home.
Watching is good, too
Spikol says being observant means there’s no need to touch things like spiders if you don’t want to.
“But that doesn’t mean that you can’t watch it and find out something about it. Take the time to slow down outside and observe,” Spikol says.
Spikol remembers watching a large migrating kettle — a group of more than 100 hawks — while up on Pack Monadnock.
“To see these amazing raptors spinning up through the sky, on their way to a warmer place where there’s more food for them. That journey they make ... I just find that really inspiring. I am constantly in awe of and surprised by the natural world around me.”
Patterson agrees with Spikol that learning about nature can lead to big discoveries.
“That’s the thing about Susan, she’s really good at getting people excited and interested in the natural world,” he says.
She also invites others to see the similarities between them and us — even snakes.
“If you watch it, it’s just out to warm itself up in the sun .... rest, be safe from predators and find food.”
Kids can ask themselves questions like: “What is it doing? How does it behave? How is it like me? How is it different than me?”
“We all have the same needs. The snake needs to eat, we need to eat,” she adds.
She also says we can find common ground with wildlife.
Kids will ask, “‘Where’s its Mommy? Where’s its Daddy’? Kids see the world through the lens of their home or their family. A snake is another snake’s child or another snake’s mom.”
“Princess of Poop”
Her fascination with nature doesn’t stop at the cute or quirky. Sometimes you have to get your hands dirty — a little.
Spikol is also known as “the princess of poop,” thanks to a grad school mammalogy course. The course required her to have a scat collection — various animal droppings that naturalists analyze.
When she displayed her scat collection at the Hancock town library once, a local reporter gave her the icky nickname and it stuck.
“I love it because kids love it. And it’s funny and it’s true,” she says.
She says scat tells the story of an animal — where it’s been and what it’s eaten.
“I use it all the time when I’m teaching. I once called it the ‘stools of the trade,’” she says, laughing.
In an email, Jeremy Wilson, director of the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock, says Spikol, who joined the center as a camp counselor in the 1990s, is “an environmental educator superstar for the Harris Center, across the Monadnock Region, and, now, with her new book, well beyond.”
“Susie’s book highlights her extraordinary and truly magical ability to engage children in connecting to and learning about the natural world,” he says.
Finding nature everywhere
Spikol hopes her book can inspire and encourage kids to appreciate the nature around them, no matter where they live.
“It was important to me when I wrote the book, that the book be able to be used by people from all different areas — urban to rural to suburban to everything in between.”
Spikol says New Hampshire is an ideal place to live because there are public resources, like conservation land and recreation programs, that create learning opportunities for families.
Spikol’s parents, both teachers, fostered her love of nature through trips to parks and zoos on “free” days.
“I’m a big believer in nature shouldn’t really cost you anything,” she says.
She hopes other parents can do the same, even in this fast-paced world often dominated by digital screens.
Spikol recommends parents with young kids start early, maybe just one day a week.
“Go on an exploration, a hike or a paddle or swim or a wander, (or) snowshoe,” she suggests.
She hopes people lessen the pace of their everyday lives, if they can.
“I like the idea of a meander. Slow yourself down and go where your eyes take you or your ears take you. That’s when you can discover a lot of amazing things outside.”