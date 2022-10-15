Susie Spikol

Susie Spikol, a naturalist at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock, for the past three years has worked to entice all ages into explorations of animals and their habitats.

 PROVIDED BY SUSIE SPIKOL

Growing up in Brooklyn, Susie Spikol found the natural world within sidewalk cracks and the spaces between buildings.

“The ‘scruffy parts’ of the city were where I often found the most amazing wildlife — the edges of places. Birds are always in cities; there’s tons of food for them. Looking up is important,” she adds.

'The Animal Adventurer's Guide'

Affectionately dubbed the “Princess of Poop” in the Monadnock Region, naturalist Susie Spikol, a naturalist at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock, gets kids interested in looking for signs of nature. Her new activity book is “The Animal Adventurer’s Guide.”