New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are asking the public to participate in the winter turkey flock survey, which runs through March 31.
“Information about the status of wintering wild turkeys is very important because severe weather and limited natural food supplies can present serious challenges for turkeys,” Fish and Game said in a Facebook posting last week.
The 2020 winter flock survey reported 2,309 flocks totaling 40,476 turkeys statewide. According to Fish and Game, this was a significant increase over the 486 flocks totaling 9,833 turkeys reported in 2019. The 2018 survey recorded 1,372 flocks totaling 20,224 turkeys.
“The increase in observations during the 2020 winter survey may be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Fish and Game Turkey Biologist Allison Keating said in the Facebook post. “With many people spending more time at home last winter there was an increase in backyard bird feeding as well as bird watching, which may have contributed to the uptick in reports.”
The online survey asks participants to report the number of turkeys in the flock, where they were seen, the type of habitat the birds were observed in, and what the turkeys were feeding on, such as acorns, beechnuts, birdseed, or corn silage.
“Many people just like to see turkeys on the landscape because their presence is part of what makes New Hampshire unique,” Keating said. “But the observations people report through the online survey greatly add to the department’s understanding of the abundance, distribution, and survival of turkeys through the winter months here in the Granite State.”
Fish and Game continues to monitor two viruses in the wild turkey population: avian pox and lymphoproliferative disease virus. The public is asked to keep an eye out for any turkeys displaying lesions or wart-like protuberances on their head or neck areas and to report these through the online survey.
According to Fish and Game, wild turkeys disappeared from New Hampshire’s landscape for more than a century because of unregulated hunting and habitat loss from extensive land clearing in the 1800s. Their recovery began during the winter of 1975 when 25 turkeys were trapped in New York and transferred to New Hampshire.
As that initial population in Walpole grew, turkeys were trapped and transferred to different locations around the state up until 1995.
“Now, New Hampshire has a robust turkey population estimated at around 45,000 birds statewide,” the Facebook post said.
To participate in the survey, visit www.wildnh.com/surveys/turkey.html.