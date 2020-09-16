Teen surfer says he had close encounter with shark off North Beach

Karsten Sargent got more than he bargained for Tuesday afternoon when, he says, a large dorsal fin rose from the water less than 10 feet from the spot where he was surfing off North Beach in Hampton.
The 15-year-old surfer from Lee has surfed with seals and striped bass before, but never a shark.
“I was pretty close to it and I couldn’t believe my eyes at first. My instinct was to just get out of there,” he said as he recalled the close encounter that was caught on a nearby webcam pointed at the beach.
Sargent said he’s not sure what kind of shark he and a friend saw as they surfed, but he estimates the dorsal fin was about 18 inches tall. It was visible for just a few seconds, he said, before it slid back into the water and the tail fin emerged and then vanished.
His encounter follows a recent sighting of a basking shark that was reportedly spotted off Hampton Beach. Basking sharks are large and can sometimes be mistaken for a great white shark, but experts say they generally don’t pose a danger to people.
But some swimmers were on edge this summer after a great white attack off the coast of Maine killed a New York woman in July. The death was believed to be the first from a great white shark in Maine’s history.
Hampton Fire Chief Jameson Ayotte said he isn’t aware of any other shark sightings reported in the area of North Beach, which is located just north of Hampton Beach.
While he may never know exactly what kind of shark he saw, the experience is certainly something the Oyster River High School sophomore won’t soon forget.
“I’ve spent a lot of time in the water and I’ve never seen anything like that,” he said.
The teen usually has his GoPro camera strapped onto him while he’s surfing, but he said it broke and he had to remove it shortly before he saw the shark.
Sargent said he was paddling back from a wave that he had just caught when he saw the dorsal fin surface.
Another friend who was surfing with him also saw the shark, he said.
“When I first saw it I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s going on? This is not happening.’ At first I was amazed at what was right in front of me,” he said.
Sargent quickly paddled away and made it to shore to catch his breath and recount what he saw with his friend and his father, who showed up about 10 minutes before the sighting.
Dad Ryan Sargent said he was sitting on the seawall and was in the middle of a phone call at the time and didn’t see anything.
“He and his friend came out of the water pretty quickly. His eyes were pretty big and he was worked up telling the story. He’s certainly seen what’s in the ocean before, but I think this unnerved him a little bit,” he said.
After a short break, Karsten decided to return to the water to continue surfing.
“It didn’t frighten me too much,” he said.
His father said the chance of encountering wildlife in the water is minimal.
“We’re aware that this ocean belongs to the fish and they’re tolerating us taking over their space,:”he said. “It’s part of what the sport is about. It’s one of the inherent risks of surfing.”