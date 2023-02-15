PLYMOUTH — After a lot of false starts, Tenney Mountain has reopened and plans to make 2023 the year it starts becoming a four-season resort, with a technology village and a performing-arts center.
Located on the northeast side of Tenney Mountain, the resort fired up its lifts on Feb. 10.
“If we’re lucky, we’ll be happy if we hit April first” as the last day of operations, said Michael Bouchard, the resort’s chief scientist and a partner in the company.
An engineer, Bouchard bought Tenney in 2014, according to an article at newenglandskiindustry.com, which said that ownership was transferred in April 2022 via quit claim deed for $6.125 million, to North Country Development Group, whose manager is Steven Kelly Sr.
The article said Kelly is the CEO of Canton, Mass.-based Timberline Construction, which has experience in building “hotel, housing, science, and technological developments.”
Kelly’s presence has “put new life” into the development of Tenney Mountain, said Bouchard, who acknowledged that there had been “a lot of false starts, no question about it.”
“We’re here for the community,” he said, “and making a go of the project.”
Managing the project is Kelly’s son, Steve Kelly Jr., who has overseen the rehabbing of the Resort’s Backcountry Bar & Grill.
Kelly Jr. said future work will include the installation of hiking and biking trails; “big renovations to the Lodge,” and, eventually, possibly, ziplines, as well.
Meanwhile, Tenney will be open for skiing and skinning from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day from now until it can no longer operate.
While the above encompasses Resort-specific improvements, Bouchard added that Tenney wants to “bring in industry, housing and different retail” to some of its 860-plus acres, and to build a European-style tech village and an amphitheater for “big events” that could draw upwards of 5,000 attendees.
Bouchard said Tenney tried to reopen earlier this season, but wasn’t able to.
Two of Tenney’s three lifts are open, however, as are a number of trails, said Bouchard.
“It’s traditional New England skiing, all winding and with a tree canopy,” he said, adding that the best part is “there are no lift lines.”
John Schaeffler, a sophomore at the Holderness School and a member of its ski team, said he and his teammates came to Tenney to do some skinning, also known as “alpine uphill.”
“The main attraction is that it (Tenney) is really local,” said Schaeffler, while other pluses are that “It’s even closer than Cannon” — which is the Holderness School’s “home” mountain – “and has more variety.”
“I had no idea this was a legitimate, operating ski area until today,” said Schaeffler, just before he set off on his third uphill ascent of the day Tuesday. Conditions were “totally spring like,” he said, and “very comfortable in a T-shirt.”
Ski Patrol member Chris White said Tenney’s reopening was “beyond great” and that he was glad to be back on the slopes for the first time since 2020.