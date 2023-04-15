Outside story - egg
Adelaide Murphy Tyrol

I’M OFTEN TEMPTED to peek at the eggs inside a phoebe’s nest when the parents leave it to forage for food. I’ve picked up a fallen robin’s egg shell and admired its delicate color and smoothness. I’ve marveled at the primal determination of the chick that pecked its way out of an egg to become a full-fledged owl, avocet or eagle.

Helen MacDonald, author of the books “H is for Hawk” and “Vesper Flights,” put this fascination into words. At a falcon breeding research center, she held a falcon’s egg close to her mouth and made soft clucking noises — and heard the unhatched chick peep back.