The Mount Washington Valley Ice Fest in North Conway made a return to the top after a year off.
International Mountain Climbing School, along with its partner, International Mountain Equipment, hosted the Ice Fest this weekend for the 29th time in the 30 years since its founding
The 2022 Ice Fest was “100% booked,” Brad White of the IMCS said, with about 50 people being turned away.
Pent-up demand was a big factor in the briskness of sales for the Ice Fest, he said, but the location also contributed.
The Mount Washington Valley offers some of the best mountain and ice climbing in the U.S., said White, much of it literally minutes away from North Conway.
Though far-flung, the national mountaineering community is small and its members know each other and know enough to appreciate that someone who’s cut their teeth on the White Mountains is a good climber, said White.
According to the event website, “This event ... is considered one of the premier climbing events in the country. It is a celebration of ice climbing and winter mountaineering, and the people that make it a part of their lives. It continues to provide a great opportunity for those attending to network, socialize, try new gear and participate in multiple day courses, one-day technical clinics and privately guided climbs.
“We’re the cat’s meow, he said, and the key is ‘accessibility,’” not only from major population centers in the Northeast, but from one ice climbing spot to another within the Mount Washington Valley.
The overall goal of the Ice Fest is to teach people how to thrive, not just survive, during winter climbs, said White, who added that the mantra of the Ice Fest is a simple one: “We climb.”
“Last Friday was a rough day because it was a full-on blizzard but we made it clear that we do not ever cancel Ice Fest (due to the weather) because we are here to climb,” said White.
It might be windy and cold, as on Sunday morning when a group of eight Ice Fest attendees and two guides ventured an ascent of Mount Washington at 10 degrees below zero, but “we’re gonna climb,” said White.
At nearby Cathedral Ledge the temperatures were a bit milder for climbers, including Dimitri Akrivos and Ryan Arifin, who were among a group of eight climbers who came up for the weekend from New York City.
“I’m having a great time out here,” said Akrivos, who attended Ice Fest in 2020.
A mountaineer, Akrivos said ice climbing was “quite fun in itself.”
“The White Mountains are so close and that’s why I like coming up here,” he said.
Arifin, who is a computer programmer, and “an outdoor lover at heart,” said Akrivos got him into ice climbing recently and that he’s hooked after his first Ice Fest.
The guides “are absolutely fabulous,” Arifin said, adding that one of them was a world-renowned climber.
Arifin said he got absolutely everything he wanted from the Ice Fest and that he was “100% sure” he would come again.