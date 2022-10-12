Comparing beetles

The Asian lady beetle is somewhat larger than a ladybug. It comes in more colors and has more spots, including larger white markings on its head.

 WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong.

Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to northern New England’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs.