Loon calls

The common loon (Gavia immer) has four primary vocalizations, each with a different purpose.

 Adelaide Murphy Tyrol

On the New Hampshire lake where I spend much of the summer, loon calls are so common that I sometimes take them for granted.

The sounds of the common loon are iconic of the wilderness and have been described as haunting, plaintive, maniacal, other-worldly — even wolf- like.

Laurie D. Morrissey is a writer who lives in Hopkinton. Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol. The Outside Story is assigned and edited by Northern Woodlands magazine and sponsored by the Wellborn Ecology Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation: www.nhcf.org.