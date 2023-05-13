bumble bee
Adelaide Tyrol

HEAR YE, hear ye! The queens have emerged! We’re talking about bumble bees (genus Bombus). For several weeks each spring, any bumble bee you see is a queen — and she’s very hard at work. She must construct her kingdom.

Her mother (the previous queen), and most of her siblings will have perished. Unlike honey bees, bumble bees cannot overwinter as an entire colony. Only the nascent queens — called gynes — pass through winter’s veil. Roused by rising temperatures, their first priority is food. Early-blossoming plants such as pussy willows, wild geraniums, and dandelions allow them to replenish their bodies and sustain the next phase of their royal work.