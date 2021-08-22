With multiple Ironman world championships on her resume, triathlete Mirinda “Rinny” Carfrae is one of endurance sports’ most well-known competitors.
On Sunday, she brought her international star power and two young children to the inaugural IRONMAN 70.3 Timberman half-triathlon, which for the first time since its founding 20 years ago was based at Opechee Park instead of Ellacoya State Park in Gilford.
The race began with a 1.2-mile swim in Lake Opechee, followed by a 56-mile bicycle round trip to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon and a 13.1 mile foot race around Lake Opechee.
Carfrae, 40, who hails from Colorado via Australia, described the event as “nice and rolling.” She won the women’s division at the 2016 Timberman; on Sunday she placed second to Tamara Jewett of Toronto, Canada, in the professional class.
Carfrae took the podium accompanied by her daughter, Izzy, who was celebrating her 4th birthday. Afterward, as she held 7-month old Finn, was philosophical about not winning.
“First or second, I’ll take it,” said Carfrae, holding her 7-month-old son Finn.
The Timberman was founded by Keith Jordan and later acquired by IRONMAN 70.3. Dave Christen, one of the company’s regional directors, said it holds 50 races a year in North America and 200 globally.
He said IRONMAN 70.3 returned to the Lakes Region because of the past success and popularity of the Timberman and because a significant number of the company’s employees live in the area.
The race was run despite the threat of Tropical Storm Henri.
“We paid attention to the weather,” said Christensen, who described the event as “a healthy way to come out of a pandemic.”
It was heavily overcast when the first swimmers hit the water at 7 a.m., followed by intermittent bursts of blue sky and sunshine before deteriorating into gloom once again when Jewett crossed the finish line on Main Street.
Sunday’s Timberman was the first time Jewett, 31, had raced in New Hampshire.
The part-time lawyer turned professional in 2019, but competed in only two races that year because she broke her collarbone in a fall while training on her bike. Jewett hopes to come back in 2022 to defend her Timberman title.
“I think the whole course is beautiful,” she said, noting that she enjoyed the final 30 kilometers of the road course especially because it was rolling, not flat, which made it “fun.”
Christen hopes the Timberman becomes an annual event in Laconia.
There were “no hiccups” on Sunday, he said, explaining “We do this a lot.”