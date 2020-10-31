Waterville Valley Resort — Waterville Valley
Waterville Valley Resort offers 265 skiable acres. With 62 trails traversing the White Mountain National Forest, multiple dedicated tubing lanes, five glades and six mogul fields — there’s something for everyone from novice to pro. Group and private lessons are available. Other activities include snowshoeing and fat biking, ice skating, and stick and puck sessions at the Town Center ice arena. waterville.com
McIntyre Ski Area — Manchester
McIntyre Ski Area began turning chairs for skiers in 1971 and has been southern New Hampshire’s winter playground ever since. With customized teaching levels for ages 3 and up, 200 vertical feet of terrain for skiers and snowboarders, and eight tubing lanes — you don’t want to miss McIntyre. mcintyreskiarea.com
Cranmore Mountain — North Conway
Cranmore Mountain was named No. 2 in the East by Ski Magazine for its numerous family programs, including Cranapalooza, an event offering various activities and entertainment for all ages, as well as its Tubing and Mountain Adventure Park, and night skiing. Cranmore also features a 1,150 foot vertical rise, and 45 trails spread out over 167 acres. cranmore.com
Pats Peak — Henniker
Pats Peak possesses one of the highest capacity computer controlled snowmaking systems per-acre in the Northeast while also maintaining New Hampshire’s largest night skiing facility. It features the state’s only beginner run that’s open day and night, as well as some of the longest, steepest pitches in Southern New Hampshire. Pats Peak offers numerous lifts spread out over 28 trails and slopes, nine gladed areas, as well as three terrain parks for all ages and abilities. patspeak.com
Cannon Mountain Ski Area — Franconia
Cannon Mountain Ski Area boasts the highest ski area summit in New Hampshire at 4,080 feet — as well as the longest vertical drop in the state coming in at 2,180 feet. Its 285 skiable acres are home to 97 trails and glades. Cannon features a full-service PSIA Ski and Snowboard School, several youth programs for kids ages 3 to 15, childcare services and the country’s only ski museum. cannonmrt.com
Gunstock Mountain Resort — Gilford
Nestled in the Lakes Region only 90 minutes from Boston, Gunstock Mountain Resort encompasses 227 skiable acres with 48 trails, authentic eastern mountain skiing for both day and night, as well as snowboarding, snowshoeing, and even skijoring with your dog. Play in Gunstock’s newly redesigned Terrain Parks, feel the rush as you dash down its 6-lane tubing hill, take in a race, or ride in its Mountain Coaster with over 4,000 feet of track chock full of 360-degree turns, banks and drops. gunstock.com
King Pine at Purity Spring Resort — Madison
Twisted Pine features 17 downhill trails for beginners and advanced skiers alike, a terrain park to traverse, and Nordic ski classes for kids and adults. Try snowshoeing King Pine’s backcountry trails and groomed networks, and experience the serenity of a moonlit snowshoe guided tour. From fat biking to ice skating under a dome-covered, Zamboni-groomed rink, King Pine at Purity Spring Resort brings the fun when the snow flies. purityspring.com
Ragged Mountain Resort — Danbury
Recognized as one of the premier family-friendly, beginner-friendly ski areas in the entire Northeast, Ragged Mountain makes learning fun and affordable. With a dedicated team of professional instructors, 57 trails covering 250 skiable acres, as well as three terrain parks. raggedmountainresort.com
Loon Mountain — Lincoln
Loon Mountain is New England’s most accessible big mountain skiing area and features New Hampshire’s most powerful snowmaking system, a 2,100-foot vertical drop, and 61 trails across three peaks. From wide, gentle paths that follow a network of historic logging roads along the snow-blanketed Pemigewasset River, to challenging switchback trails up the shoulder of Black Mountain, Loon offers enchantment for every level of skier. loonmtn.com
Mount Sunapee Resort — Sunapee
Offering a plethora of programs such as Alpine, Freestyle and Snowboard, Mount Sunapee Resort will have you moving to the groove in no time. It features 67 slopes and trails for all skill levels, four terrain parks, four mogul runs, nine glades spread out over 233 skiable acres — as well as the highest vertical drop in southern New Hampshire. mountsunapee.com