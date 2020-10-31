Cannon Mountain — Franconia
While consistently attracting skiers and snowboarders of all abilities, Cannon’s broad recreational experience continues to impress. Skiers and riders will find a mountain unequivocally built for speed. The “Front Five,” which serves as the iconic backdrop of trails that spill into Echo Lake, is the perfect spot to show off your carving skills. A trip to the summit puts Cannon’s vertical drop of nearly 2,200 feet on full display. Cannon has also made a significant investment in new snowmaking technology. cannonmt.com
Loon Mountain — Lincoln
Few New Hampshire resorts compete with Loon’s terrain diversity. Looking for a long groomer to burn the quads? Loon serves them off of almost every chairlift. Looking to ditch the crowds and run laps on some of the harder stuff, along with a dedicated lodge to reward you with beers and burgers for your efforts? Head over to North Peak. Lincoln is one of a handful of New England towns that truly offers an apres-ski scene worthy of the effort to “get out” after a day on the slopes. loonmt.com
Bretton Woods Ski Area — Bretton Woods
With its endless views of New Hampshire’s Presidential Range and massive resort footprint, Bretton Woods prides itself on making skiers and snowboarders of all abilities feel comfortable and confident in their experience. A recently added eight-person gondola helped to simplify Bretton Woods’ chairlift network, and it is in the process of completing a new lodge atop Mount Rosebrook, which will improve some of the congestion in the base lodge during peak hours. brettonwoods.com
Attitash Mountain — Bartlett
Attitash Mountain provides many iconic Mount Washington views, offers challenging terrain, and its proximity to North Conway positions Attitash as one of the best towns to host an apres-ski scene. There is no denying the quality of skiing and riding Attitash offers. The resort rarely experiences the heavy crowds, and it has some of the best ski-in and ski-out lodging in the state. attitash.com
Waterville Valley Resort — Waterville Valley
Waterville Valley is inextricably entwined in the state’s skiing heritage. A sign proclaiming its home as the “Birthplace of Freestyle Skiing” greets visitors as they enter the valley, and the decor of the town’s lodges and restaurants attempt to mimic its history. Waterville Valley’s summit is located atop Mount Tecumseh, which is one of New Hampshire’s few 4,000 footers to serve as the highest peak at a skiable resort. Experienced skiers and hikers will find value in their effort to summit the resort’s boundaries, but it also offers newer skiers a chance to graduate to a big-mountain experience without the need to navigate multiple base lodges. waterville.com
Mount Sunapee Resort — Newbury
If you’re making a list of New Hampshire’s best day trips during ski season, Mount Sunapee is a winner. It’s about 75 minutes from both Salem and Nashua, and only about 90 minutes from Portsmouth. Multiple lifts will take you to the summit, and once there everyone in your group will find something to match their ability on the way down. Mount Sunapee allows newbies to practice on dedicated terrain, and their own lift, before finding themselves in the throes of a larger crowd. Expansive lake views and a resume of multiple runs make this one of the state’s must hit locations. mountsunapee.com
Crotched Mountain Resort — Francestown
Crotched Mountain delivers in the one place any small-town resort must succeed — the mountain. It packs uncompromising quality in its 2,100-foot summit, and skiers of all abilities will find legitimate terrain that satisfies their flavor. As an added benefit, if you can’t get there during normal daylight hours, Crotched offers one of the best night time skiing experiences in the state. Need proof? Ask members of its adult racing league! crotchedmtn.com
Cranmore Mountain — North Conway
Located within a couple miles of North Conway’s legendary “strip,” Cranmore glows with crowds of skiers and snowboards. Looking for a family-friendly resort? Check! How about a classic North Country location? Yup, it has that, too. What about activities for those who aren’t into skiing or snowboarding? Cranmore has that, too, as it is home to one of the state’s most expansive mountain coasters, and its tubing parks. www.cranmore.com
Wildcat Mountain — Gorham
Wildcat proves to be one of New Hampshire’s most enjoyable winter retreats. It is not for the weak of heart. After all, the resort plays in Mount Washington’s shadows and pushes the state’s best skiers with legitimately challenging terrain. The resort offers epic views of the state’s most revered summits. skiwildcat.com
Ragged Mountain — Danbury
Ragged Mountain boasts 57 trails and more than 250 skiable acres. Not the same as the state’s largest resorts, but when compared to the state’s other options, Ragged Mountain’s footprint puts it in the conversation of meaningful New Hampshire resorts. As an added bonus, larger families and groups will enjoy the six-person high-speed lift. raggedmountainresort.com