Ammonoosuc Rail Trail — Woodsville to LitTLeton
About 19 miles long, the Ammonoosuc Rail Trail provides beautiful views of the Ammonoosuc River, which provides a gorgeous backdrop. In Bath, you can see an incredible 345-foot covered bridge that was built in 1832, while the Lisbon Depot is another must see along the trail. www.traillink.com/trail/ammonoosuc-rail-trail
Northern Rail Trail — Lebanon to Boscawen
Spanning nearly 58 miles from Lebanon to Boscawen, the Northern Rail Trail is New Hampshire’s longest rail-trail conversion. In the first 4 miles from Lebanon, you will cross nine short bridges over the Mascoma River. The trail then goes around the northern shore of the 1,100-acre Mascoma Lake before passing through Enfield and Danbury where you can stock up at the Danbury Country Store. Pass through Andover and Franklin before the trail follows the Merrimack River to its end at a cornfield in the southern portion of Boscawen. www.traillink.com/trail/northern-rail-trail
Presidential Rail Trail — White Mountains
This 18-mile trail begins at Cherry Pond, which is a birdwatchers’ paradise, and ends in Gorham. Along the way, you will head through the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge, which is a great spot to view the Presidential Range. Considered a North Country gem, the trail also passes by the Israel and Moose rivers. friendsofthepresidentialrailtrail.org
Cotton Valley Rail Trail — Wolfeboro to Wakefield
The Cotton Valley Rail Trail is a family-friendly, multi-use rail trail that goes through and around two lakes, over trestles, scenic wetlands, beaches, back woods and fields. In total, the trail is 12 miles long, beginning at Depot Street in Wolfeboro and ending at Turntable Park in Wakefield. cottonvalleyrailtrail.org
Rockingham Recreational Rail Trail — Manchester to Newfields
A 25-mile trail from Manchester to Newfields, Rockingham Recreational Rail Trail begins at Page Street in Manchester, according to New Hampshire State Parks, and ends at Ash Swamp Road in Newfields. The trail on the Queen City side actually begins on Mammoth Road adjacent to CVS, a part of the project currently being upgraded. Highlights from the trail, which traverses through scenic small towns, forest lands and diverse wetland, include Lake Massabesic, the renovated Raymond Depot and historic Rockingham Depot at Rockingham Junction. www.nhstateparks.org
Hillsborough Recreational Rail Trail — Hillsboro
Beginning at Union Street in Hillsboro, Hillsborough Recreational Rail Trail runs 8 miles until it ends near Bible Hill Road by the Monadnock Paper Plant. Along the way, you will cross old railroad trestles and pass by historic mill sites while following the Contoocook River. www.nhstateparks.org
Cheshire Recreational Rail Trail — Fitzwilliam
Stretching from Keene to Winchester, this 42-mile trail is one of the two longest recreational rail trails in the state. In Keene, the trail includes a beautiful stone arch bridge over the Ashuelot River. The trail also travels by some beautiful New Hampshire scenery, including Rockwood Pond, and takes you through charming towns where you can visit the Depot General Store in Fitzwilliam Village. www.visitnh.gov
Sugar River Recreational Rail Trail — Newport to Claremont
Covering 9 miles, the trail boasts two historic covered bridges and meanders along the Sugar River. Wildlife is abundant in the secluded woodlands, so watch for deer, rabbits and beavers along with raccoons, wild turkeys and even the occasional moose. www.visitnh.gov
Warren to East Haverhill Railroad Grade Trail — Warren to East Haverhill
While many rail trails start at a vintage depot or rusty locomotive, the Warren to East Haverhill Railroad Grade Trail starts at the base of a surplus 70-foot Redstone missile. It is the same type of missile that launched Derry native Alan Shepard into space in 1961. In total, the dirt trail extends 10.8 miles and is a good place to “blast off” into the White Mountains. www.traillink.com
Ashuelot Recreational Rail Trail — Monadnock Region
Covering 21 miles, the Ashuelot Recreational Rail Trail passes a variety of scenic and historical landmarks, including covered bridges, abandoned mills and classic New England towns. Starting on asphalt in Keene, the rail trail follows the Ashuelot River south to Hinsdale in southern New Hampshire. www.traillink.com