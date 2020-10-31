The Franconia Village X-C Ski & Outdoor Recreation Center — Franconia
The Franconia Inn maintains a network of trails that total more than 65 kilometers. Most of the trails are single track in width and wind through woods, over brooks and across meadows. franconiainn.com
Bear Brook State Park — Allenstown
With more than 10,000 acres, Bear Brook State Park is the largest developed state park in New Hampshire with plenty to do and see for everyone. In total, you can explore 40 miles of trails through a heavily forested area that lead you to seldom visited marshes, bogs, summits and ponds. Elevation gain throughout the park is minimal — and since this is not a groomed network, be prepared to blaze your own trail surface. www.nhstateparks.org
Odiorne Point State Park — Rye
At Odiorne Point State Park, you will traverse an extensive network of trails while enjoying sweeping views of the ocean and rocky shore. You will also uncover evidence of past military occupation. An extensive network of trails wind through the dense vegetation and across the park. www.nhstateparks.org
Monadnock State Park — Jaffrey
On a clear day, you will be able to see all six New England states at the summit on Mount Monadnock Trail. If the summit on this trail, though, seems too much — and it can be icy up there — you can snowshoe on more than 40 miles of trails throughout Monadnock State Park. The park is also surrounded by thousands of acres of protected highlands. www.nhstateparks.org
Mine Falls Park — Nashua
One of the most instantly recognizable and vital parts of the city of Nashua, Mine Falls Park is 325-acres and includes forest, wetlands and open fields. It is bordered on the north by the Nashua River and on the south by the Millpond and canal system. It is an ideal place for snowshoeing. www.nashuanh.gov
Presidential Rail Trail — White Mountains
With incredible views of the Presidential Range in the White Mountains, the Presidential Rail Trail will take you past peaks named after various presidents as well as ponds, brooks and Moose River. You are also apt to see moose, wild turkeys, beaver and otters. Bears, of course, should be hibernating, so you probably won’t see them. friendsofthepresidentialrailtrail.org
Hamlin Recreation and Conservation Area — Meredith
Located in hemlock and hardwood forests, this area features three trails of varying lengths. The longest trail, Lakes to Ledges Loop, provides incredible views of New Hampshire’s major mountain ranges. Four Ponds Loop is 1.6 miles and flat, while the 2.7-mile Crocketts Lodge Loop can get you just high enough to enjoy a scenic overlook, too. www.trailfinder.info
Old Bridle Path — Holderness
This 1.7-mile is trail suitable to snowshoers of all ages and abilities. It is a busy out-and-back trail, which connects with other trails, too. At its endpoint in West Rattlesnake Natural Area, you will have beautiful views of Squam Lake and its many islands at the foot of Rattlesnake Mountain. www.alltrails.com
Esther Currier Wildlife Management Area — New London
In this area, the main trail is Davis Path, which is a gated gravel road that runs between Route 11 and Mountain Road. Side trails lead to an overlook and to observation blinds along the edge of an active beaver pond. A boulder collection and a salamander pool are also visible from Davis Path. www.nl-nhcc.com
Mt. Washington Valley Ski Touring & Snowshoe Center — Intervale
Connecting Intervale, Kearsarge and North Conway Village, snowshoers can explore trails that wind through riverside hayfields, mountainside spruce and hemlock forests. Featuring incredible scenery with views of the Saco River and Mount Washington, these trails offer a diverse selection of terrain for all abilities with more than 50 percent of the network rated easy. www.mwvskitouring.org