Gunstock Mountain Resort — Gilford
At nearly 1,100 feet in length, Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford boasts the longest tubing runs in the Granite State and one of the best sales pitches for its six-chute attraction: “Experience the thrill of sledding without the walk up the hill.” The tubing park is serviced by a handle-tow lift. Riders should be at least 42 inches tall; be able to sit in the tube; and be able to reach the handles on each side of it. www.gunstock.com
McIntyre Ski Area — Manchester
McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester, the smallest and southernmost alpine ski area in the Granite State, offers guests eight tubing chutes. “We provide the tube, you have the fun,” the resort website says. “Just hold onto your tube, step onto our conveyor carpet and up you go.” Children must be 5 years old and 44 inches tall. www.mcintyreskiarea.com
Loon Mountain Resort — Lincoln
With the only lift-serviced snow tubing in the western White Mountains, Loon offers day and night fun for the entire family. Youngsters 7 and under can walk up the hill and will have a single track to themselves while those 8 and above can ride the Little Sister Double chairlift to the top of the hill and a nearly 1,000 foot-long ride down. Loon advises guests to check in at least 20 minutes before their pre-booked session times and to allow up to 45 minutes on weekends and holidays. www.loonmtn.com
Great Glen Trails — Gorham
Located near the base of the Mount Washington Auto Road, Great Glen Trails is a great place to go snow tubing. The tubing hill, in keeping with GGT’s fitness ethos, is a traditional walk up/slide down style hill. “You’ll be burning calories while blazing down the hill,” according to the GGT website, which promises “lifelong memories” but “no expensive rentals, no lifts.” www.greatglentrails.com
Cranmore Mountain Resort — North Conway
Just east of North Conway Village, Cranmore is the quintessential in-town mountain and a place that has seen a number of ski industry firsts and is famous for its early adoption of slope grooming and ski training. Cranmore bills itself as “The No. 1 tubing park in New Hampshire,” with up to 10 lanes of lift-serviced sliding. For 2020-21, tubing rides will be sold in two-hour blocks and park capacity will be limited due to COVID-19 capacity limitations. www.cranmore.com
Colebrook Country Club — Colebrook
Located just east of the downtown, on N.H. Route 26, the Colebrook Country Club annually hosts the Colebrook Kiwanis Winter Carnival, including children’s box sled races as a highlight attraction. The CCC has a number of nice sledding hills, many with views of Vermont, which is to the west and just across the Connecticut River.
Potter Hill — Gilford
Penny Pitou, the first American woman to win Olympic medals in alpine skiing – silvers in both the Downhill and Giant Slalom at the 1960 games in Squaw Valley, Calif. – honed her skills at this hill, which is located near the intersection of N.H. Routes 11A and 11B. The former Gilford Outing Club operated a rope tow here for more than three decades.
Bragdon Farm — Amherst
According to the New England Lost Ski Areas Project, the Amherst/Bedford ski area operated at the former Bragdon Farm in Amherst from 1936 until the early 1970s. It is owned by the town of Amherst and managed by the town’s Conservation Commission, which oversees “Over 25 miles of trails for hiking, biking, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing.” The sledding hill has been described as “a big run with steep and not-so-steep sections” which happens to be conveniently located near the LaBelle Winery.
White Park — Concord
Hailed by the city of Concord as one of its “best parks,” White Park is home to the Monkey Around Playground, the largest in the capital. During the winter, the sledding hill there comes alive and White Park Pond is transformed into what the city calls “Concord’s finest outdoor skating rink.”
Alexander-Carr Park — Derry
Family and user-friendly describes the Alexander-Carr Park well. Located behind Parkland Medical Center, the park is home to the Alexander-Carr Lodge which, according to the town, is open during the winter months (weather permitting) for use of the sledding hill. Inside the lodge is a concession stand, cafe style tables and chairs, board games, and a television with family movies. The town prohibits sleds with metal or hard plastic blades as well as toboggans.