Ice Castles — Lincoln
This internationally renowned, award-winning winter wonderland of ice and lights dazzles and delights as it brings fairytales to life. Featuring frozen thrones, crystalline castles and caves, ice slides and frosty fountains — as well as other icy surprises and sculptures created by professional ice-artists — it’s no wonder Oprah.com called Ice Castles both “magical” and “sense-defying.” icecastles.com/new-hampshire
Conway Scenic Railroad — North Conway
Take pleasure in the sights and sounds Conway Scenic Railroad’s Snow Trains offer as they plow through time, gifting guests a genuine old-fashioned railroading experience. Trains depart from an exquisitely authentic 1874 Victorian railway station, then steam through the snow proving the past is a present. conwayscenic.com
Great Glen Trails — Gorham
Set in Pinkham Notch with spectacular views of the Great Gulf Wilderness and Presidential Mountain Range, Great Glen Trails’ unique setting provides something for everyone. Featuring 48 kilometers of groomed and ungroomed trails that range from novice to advanced, as well as snowshoeing and tubing, GGT was voted one of America’s Top 10 premiere cross country skiing resorts in a USA Today poll. greatglentrails.com
Sleigh Rides at Farm by the River — North Conway
At Farm by the River, guests can traverse the historic, 70-acre estate by way of horse-drawn Victorian sleigh and carriage rides. You’ll wind your way along the Saco River, through forests of mixed maples and evergreens, and over peaceful meadows blanketed in snow — with panoramic views of the White Mountains as the backdrop every step of the way. farmbytheriver.com
Northern Extremes Snowmobiling — Bartlett
With a fleet of quality vehicles and a 50-mile trail network at their disposal, Northern Extremes Snowmobiling is a White Mountains must. Their unique closed-loop system of interconnected trails makes it nearly impossible to get lost, and affords adventurers awe-inspiring views of Mt. Washington and the Presidential Range. nxtsnow.com
Ice Climbing with Cathedral Mountain Guides — North Conway
Whether you’re a skilled ice climber or just interested in learning the ropes, you’ll have a riveting experience with Cathedral Mountain Guides. Empower yourself with the fundamentals at an Intro to Ice clinic or challenge yourself with a day out with their seasoned guides by your side — ice climbing is great exercise that rewards you with breathtaking views. cathedralmountainguides.com
GIft of Lights at NHMS — Loudon
The 10th annual Gift of Lights, sponsored by Eastern Propane & Oil, sees New Hampshire Motor Speedway trading those checkered flags in exchange for 2.5 million twinkling lights. This 2.5-mile drive-thru showcase of LEDs features a 130-foot-long Tunnel of Lights, 520 brilliant displays, and 80 different luminous scenes that’s sure to thrill kids of all ages — as well as adults. nhms.com/events/gift-of-lights
Mushing with Muddy Paw Sled Kennel — Jefferson
Muddy Paw Sled Kennel invites you to experience a family-friendly dog sledding adventure on your winter “howliday” to the White Mountains. Offering a range of experiences from introductory to wholly interactive — such as Muddy Paw’s Musher For A Minute crash course. Geared toward thrill-seekers who want to test the limits of dog sledding’s No. 1 rule … Don’t let go! dogslednh.com
Cosmic Tubing at Granite Gorge — Keene
If a far-out tubing adventure under the stars is what you crave, Cosmic Tubing at Granite Gorge is sure to be a fave. Every Saturday night music is pumped through the sound system, and neon lights the way for you to go careening down the 950-foot slope. With one- and two-person tubes available, double-wide lanes, and tube-linking with friends totally allowed — you’re guaranteed to have a rip-roaring good time. granitegorge.com/cosmic-tubing
Winter Ziplining — Bretton Woods
The Bretton Woods Canopy Tour is the longest of its kind in New England, and an exhilarating year-round adventure for all ages. Fly through the sky with Adventure Guides, utilizing an extensive network of zip lines, sky bridges, and rappels connected to a plethora of platforms perched high-atop ancient hemlock trees. Your cruise through the canopies concludes with a side-by-side racing zip that leads you right back to Bretton Woods’ base camp.