Diana’s Baths — Bartlett
Diana’s Baths are a must see any time of the year. Just minutes from North Conway Village, Diana’s Baths run along Lucy Brook, which is fed from Big Attitash Mountain. While a popular swimming hole during the summer, the series of waterfalls that make up Diana’s Baths becomes a winter wonderland in the winter. www.alltrails.com
Mount Monadnock — Jaffrey
One of the most hiked mountains in the world, Mount Monadnock is visited by many hikers during the winter. The mountain is steep and it can be icy, so be sure to have the proper gear before embarking on your hike. monadnocktrails.com
Blue Job Mountain — Strafford
The second highest mountain in the Blue Hills of the southeastern Lakes Region, Blue Job Mountain is home to one of New Hampshire’s 16 active fire towers. Just a 2-mile hike, the views are incredible at the top. This is an especially good hike during the winter, as the hike is not particularly steep. www.alltrails.com
Cannon Mountain — Franconia
A trip up Cannon Mountain in the heart of Franconia Notch is the perfect winter expedition for experienced hikers. Your reward will be truly incredible views. One way up Cannon Mountain is via Kinsman Ridge Trail, a 3.8-mile heavily trafficked, out-and-back trail located near Franconia. www.alltrails.com
Mount Moosilauke — Benton
One of New Hampshire’s 48 mountains taller than 4,000 feet, the 4,803-foot Mount Moosilauke offers commanding views that stretch into Vermont. Hike Glenncliff Trail one way to the summit as you eventually climb above the tree line, with Gorge Brook Trail another of several other options. Just be sure to pack appropriately and pay attention to the weather. www.outdoors.org
Mount Pierce — Presidential Range of the White Mountains
The second southernmost 4,000-foot peak in the Presidential Range, Mount Pierce features a partially wooded summit with outstanding views of Mount Washington. The peak is named, of course, after New Hampshire’s only president, Franklin Pierce. Via Crawford Path, the ascent is 3.1 miles. www.alltrails.com
West Rattlesnake Mountain — Holderness
Although the hike up West Rattlesnake Mountain is short, the views from the top are sweet and breathtaking. The view is even more incredible when Squam Lake down below is frozen beneath the mountain. The forest is equally beautiful, as you will encounter hemlock, beech, oak and pine forest, one of the most common upland forest types in New Hampshire’s southern and central parts. www.hikenewengland.com
Webster Jackson Trail — White Mountain National Forest
Featuring incredible views of Mount Washington and Crawford Notch, Mount Jackson is your destination on this trail, which is 2.4 miles point to point. As you get closer to the summit of Mount Jackson, the trail begins to get steeper and rockier, but the views are worth it. www.hikingproject.com
Cardigan Mountain State Park — Orange
Spanning more than 5,500 acres, Cardigan Mountain State Park is an excellent place for winter hiking. A mountain road leads to trails on the west slope of 3,121-foot Mount Cardigan and a trail to the summit. The view from Mount Cardigan’s treeless granite summit is incredible, as you can see Mount Monadnock and the White Mountains, Camel’s Hump in Vermont and Pleasant Mountain in Maine. www.nhstateparks.org
Lincoln Woods Trail — Lincoln
Just 2.7 miles in length, Lincoln Woods Trail is mostly flat and a terrific place for hikers who do not want to navigate a lot of elevation changes, but want to be outside. The route is beautiful, as it follows along the banks of the Pemigewasset River. Well-marked and a loop, the trail also includes a fun suspension bridge. www.fs.usda.gov