A few additions to the rules of hiking, prompted by increased use of trails and concerns about COVID-19:
• Be masked and safe. Hiking calls for physical exertion and heavy breathing, so hikers should keep masks at the ready for when they encounter others on a trail. Uphill hikers have the right of way.
• Maintain environmentally correct social-distancing. Some trails are narrow. When stepping off a trail to let people pass, stick to “durable surfaces,” such as roots and rocks. Avoid plants and soil, which can lead to trail widening.
• Start easy. First-time hikers should consider easier, wider trails.
• Leave no trace (of COVID-19). Trail users have spotted masks, human waste, used toilet paper (nicknamed “trail carnations”), syringes and empty food containers on trails. Besides being disgusting, all could transmit disease.
• Park and walk. Parking lots fill up early, prompting drivers to squeeze cars into any conceivable space or park where they shouldn’t. Start early. Make reservations. And prepare to park in remote spots and walk to your destination.