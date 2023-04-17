NH trout fishing

 From NH Fish & Game

Fishing in many of New Hampshire’s managed trout ponds starts on the fourth Saturday in April, and this year’s opening day is April 22.

These waters include designated trout ponds, fly-fishing-only ponds, and ponds managed for wild trout. The ponds managed under wild trout regulations are open only through Labor Day. Trout-managed waters offer anglers the chance to experience exciting fishing in some of the Granite State’s most scenic surroundings, and these waterbodies close on Oct. 15.