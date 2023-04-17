Fishing in many of New Hampshire’s managed trout ponds starts on the fourth Saturday in April, and this year’s opening day is April 22.
These waters include designated trout ponds, fly-fishing-only ponds, and ponds managed for wild trout. The ponds managed under wild trout regulations are open only through Labor Day. Trout-managed waters offer anglers the chance to experience exciting fishing in some of the Granite State’s most scenic surroundings, and these waterbodies close on Oct. 15.
Ponds managed for trout could be stocked with one or more species, including brook, rainbow, and brown trout of various age classes.
“These trout ponds are often the best waters in a given area for a variety of reasons,” said New Hampshire Fish and Game Department of Inland Fisheries Chief Dianne Timmins. “Excellent habitat, limited species predation, low angling competition, and the fact that these ponds are closed to ice fishing to allow the fish to grow larger, offering a more challenging experience for the trout-fishing enthusiast.”
Clough Pond in Loudon, French Pond in Henniker, Lucas Pond in Northwood, Mount William Pond in Weare, Dublin Lake in Dublin, Barbadoes Pond in Madbury, Mountain Pond in Brookfield and Airport Pond in Whitefield are a few of the generously stocked early-season hotspots where opening day trout are often taken. There are many other opportunities, however. Check out a new interactive stocking map and find some new spots to escape at www.wildlife.state.nh.us/fishing/trout-stocking.html.
Many popular ponds are located from the Lakes Region north to Pittsburg. They include Little Diamond Pond in Stewartstown, Echo Lake in Franconia, Mirror Lake in Whitefield, Russell Pond in Woodstock, Conner Pond and Duncan Lake in Ossipee, White Lake in Tamworth, Perch Pond in Campton, Saltmarsh Pond in Gilford and Spectacle Pond in Groton.
Anglers looking for a true wilderness experience will enjoy visiting one of the nearly 50 remote trout ponds that Fish and Game annually stocks with fingerling brook trout via helicopter and backpack hike-ins.
Flat Mountain Pond in Sandwich, Cole Pond in Enfield (fly-fishing only), Butterfield Pond in Wilmot, Sawyer Pond in Livermore, and Black Pond and Lonesome Lake in Lincoln are just a sampling of these ponds, where fingerling brook trout can often measure over 8 inches by their second growing season.
Archery Pond in Allenstown, which has an ADA-accessible casting platform, and Stonehouse Pond in Barrington are two popular fly-fishing-only ponds that will be well stocked for opening day. Further north, some excellent fly-fishing-only ponds include Upper Hall Pond in Sandwich, Sky Pond in New Hampton, and Profile Lake in Franconia, which now also has an ADA-accessible casting platform. Check the NH Freshwater Fishing Digest for special regulations on these waters at www.fishnh.com. In addition, White Pond in Ossipee and Coon Brook Bog in Pittsburg offer excellent opportunities to “match the hatch” throughout spring and early summer.
“Trout are prized by anglers because fishing for them is one of the traditional rites of spring, and they are beautiful,” Timmins said. “Whether your passion is the blue-haloed brook trout, a leaping, pink-striped rainbow, or the determined fight of a brown, there’s a trout pond within a reasonable driving distance to challenge your skills.”
For a list of trout ponds and fly-fishing-only ponds in New Hampshire, as well as a description of special rules that apply to certain ponds, consult the New Hampshire Freshwater Fishing Digest, available online at www.fishnh.com/fishing/publications.html or from any Fish and Game agent where you buy your license.