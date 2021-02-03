Two trails within the Litchfield State Forest are now closed and dozens of trees have been taken down, causing concern among some local residents.
“These trail closures have resulted in a 42 percent reduction in multiuser recreational trails,” said Jayson Brennen, one of the founders of the newly formed Litchfield Trail Crew, an independent group of volunteers hoping to work with town, state and private land managers to maintain and improve the trails in town.
The New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources recently closed two main trails within the Litchfield State Forest, a 346-acre parcel owned by the state. Those trails include the Calvin Loop trail, a nearly one-mile trail popular with local residents, and the Twin Bridges trail, a half-mile rogue trail that was recently built illegally.
Although Brennen agrees that the rogue trail should be eliminated, he said the Calvin Loop trail has been around for many years. According to Brennen, 152 trees have recently been cut down on the trail.
“We are looking at filing for a special use permit to see if the state will consider letting us reopen the Calvin Loop,” he told selectmen last week.
Billy Kunelius, a forester with the New Hampshire Division of Forest and Lands’ Forest Management Bureau, recently sent a memo to town officials explaining the trail closures.
According to Kunelius’ memo, the trails were closed because they were created without proper permission from DNCR, trail signs were installed without permission, inadequate bridges were constructed over wetlands and posed a potential hazard to the public, trails were blazed with spray paint without permission, and there was evidence of graffiti on trees along the Twin Bridges trail.
“State Forests such as Litchfield provide much needed areas of natural space where it is important to keep human disturbance to a minimum, due to the high level of disturbance from the surrounding developed areas,” wrote Kunelius. “The two closed trails are not amenable to the management objectives for this property.”
In addition, Kunelius stated that the trails cross through multiple areas of high to moderate impact for wildlife species, noting that other trails within the Litchfield State Forest provide the public with ample opportunity for low-impact recreation.
Kunelius declined to comment Tuesday on the trail closures, saying he would prefer to first speak with the Litchfield Conservation Commission about the situation; a meeting has been scheduled for Thursday.
“The state isn’t managing this for recreation -- it is managing this for forestry and habitat,” Joan McKibben, chairman of the Litchfield Conservation Commission, said of the Litchfield State Forest.
According to McKibben, a state forester was recently surveying the property for logging purposes when some of these concerns were discovered.
“There are good reasons why they did what they did,” she said.
William Guinn, administrator of the Forest Management Bureau, notified selectmen last week that the New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands is planning to harvest timber from 50 acres of the Litchfield State Forest.
“As an avid hiker and mountain biker, this is a significant hit to Litchfield as a whole,” Robert Terry, a local resident, said of the closure of the Calvin Loop.
“It was definitely devastating having that trail closed,” echoed Andrew Ruggles, another Litchfield resident.
Brennen said the Litchfield Trail Crew seeks to work with the state to determine any deficiencies and impact to wildlife, and then potentially put forth a permit to see if the Calvin Loop can be reopened and maintained.