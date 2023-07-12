Take a stroll through Meredith’s downtown, where people are doing double takes at more than the picturesque lake and boats this summer.
Rain or shine, they’re exploring a vivid landscape of imagination that stretches along across the shoreline, beside planters brimming with summer flowers and the doors of quaint shops dotted with welcome signs.
The Meredith Sculpture Walk, marking its 10th year, returns with a wide array of outdoor art. It’s grown in size over the past decade, and this year’s field includes 32 sculptures — 28 of which are new to the landscape.
That includes abstract pieces and realistic sculptures in all sizes.
But don’t ask Bev Lapham, chair of the annual event, to divulge his favorites.
“I can’t tell you that,” Lapham says with a bark of laughter. “Sculptors have become friends over the past 10 years. Favorites? Of course I do.”
But Lapham isn’t talking.
Art is a subjective thing. The same sculpture can draw in viewers immediately … or send them away, scratching their heads in confusion.
“That’s what’s so fun about the sculpture walk,” Lapham says.
It’s a constantly shifting scene meant to engage walkers. Each jury-chosen sculpture is on view for a year, with the option for artists to re-submit a piece for consideration for the following year.
But two years is the limit. After that, individual sculptures, most of which come from around New England, must be removed.
One artist who has shown multiple works in the past half-dozen years is back with a poignant tribute to a Granite State icon.
Sandra Sell, who grew up in Auburn and served in the U.S. Army before retiring in Little Rock, Arkansas, said she was trying to think of a way to express something that embodied the spirit of her native Granite State.
She settled on an iconic feature of New Hampshire’s history, and the place it still has in the hearts of residents and tourists alike — the Old Man of the Mountain. She carved “Old Man Before & After, May 3, 2003” out of a single piece of sycamore and mounted it on a metal base.
There are two side-by-side elements to the sculpture — one with the signature profile of the Old Man of the Mountain and the other with the featureless version of the natural formation 20 years after its collapse.
It’s a symbol treasured and lost but still dear to the heart.
Plus, it’s a fitting tribute to Sell’s mother, who was a seminal figure in Sell’s life and died unexpectedly last year.
“I felt like I wanted to honor her as well,” Sell says.
Sell’s latest sculpture is installed by the Innisfree Bookshop in the Mill Falls Marketplace.
The last of this year’s crop of works was installed this past Monday.
“We have volunteers help do the installations. Today was a challenge — eight guys in raincoats,” Lapham says. Under another downpour, the volunteers waited for the arrival of the final piece and then carefully unloaded and maneuvered it onto its designated home on the mapped-out route.
Typically, once all of the pieces are placed on site, it takes a couple of weeks before the official brochure is finished and available at area kiosks and businesses. To avoid confusion, the website for the event, at greatermeredith.org, hasn’t been updated yet and the brochures floating around town could be from a previous year’s program.
But that doesn’t mean people have to wait to take in the 2023 sculptures, most of which are for sale. It’s a practical and entertaining way for artists to advertise their creations.
There’s another upside to the sculpture walk, which is sponsored by the non-profit Greater Meredith Program.
Lapham says residents who live along the lake have a great resource to entertain their visitors.
“You suddenly find you have friends you really don’t remember having,” he jokes of those acquaintances who show up on doorsteps to take in the Lakes Region.
“It helps to be able to hand them a brochure to an attraction right near home. It gives homeowners a chance to do the dishes and wash the beds. Guests are not just hanging out on patios.”
Lapham says his wife often leads tours and hears such feedback.
Docent guided tours are offered at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays through Sept. 6.