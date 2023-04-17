CAMPTON — The White Mountain National Forest will be conducting prescribed burns throughout the national forest this spring as conditions allow. Fire managers use prescribed fire to mimic the natural role of fire on the landscape and help maintain or restore ecosystems to a healthier condition and reduce wildfire risk. Fire creates specific habitat needed by certain native plants and animal species.
Prescribed burns help keep public landscapes healthy and productive by reducing the wildfire risk for adjacent communities. As the number of homes and subdivisions increase along the borders of the WMNF the need for fuels management also increases. The WMNF uses fire and mechanical treatments, which may include mowing and removing understory fuels with brush saws or chainsaws, in and around houses and communities where the forest types indicate a potential for rapid fire spread. By proactively managing these fuels the potential impacts of a wildfire are reduced.
On federal lands, prescribed fire is only used after thorough analysis and planning. WMNF fire and fuel specialists follow a burn plan that outlines the “prescription” or environmental conditions such as temperature, wind, fuel moisture, ventilation, and relative humidity that will allow for safe, controlled burns to take place. The burns are conducted by trained professionals who are required to have smoke management knowledge. Managing smoke to avoid adverse impacts on communities, public health, and visibility impairment on roadways is a key part of the planning process. Smoke and flames may still be visible from nearby communities for several days after the burn occurs. Firefighters will continue to monitor the burns until they are fully extinguished.
The ignition of all prescribed burns is dependent on the availability of personnel, equipment, and appropriate conditions. Prescribed burn planning and execution are closely coordinated with the National Weather Service and Air Quality Management to manage smoke production and minimize impacts as much as possible. The most desirable weather conditions needed to conduct these projects occur with little notice. WMNF fire and fuel specialists will carefully review existing weather and burn conditions to help ensure successful and safe operations, as well as good smoke dispersion.
Prescribed burns are planned for Etna, Carroll, Conway, Twin Mountain, Warren, Gorham, Milan, Stark, and Chatham; and Gilead and Bethel, Maine.