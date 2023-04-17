CAMPTON — The White Mountain National Forest will be conducting prescribed burns throughout the national forest this spring as conditions allow. Fire managers use prescribed fire to mimic the natural role of fire on the landscape and help maintain or restore ecosystems to a healthier condition and reduce wildfire risk. Fire creates specific habitat needed by certain native plants and animal species.

Prescribed burns help keep public landscapes healthy and productive by reducing the wildfire risk for adjacent communities. As the number of homes and subdivisions increase along the borders of the WMNF the need for fuels management also increases. The WMNF uses fire and mechanical treatments, which may include mowing and removing understory fuels with brush saws or chainsaws, in and around houses and communities where the forest types indicate a potential for rapid fire spread. By proactively managing these fuels the potential impacts of a wildfire are reduced.