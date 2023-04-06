How low can you go?

ALTHOUGH THE RAIN fell hard at times during Saturday’s festivities, a profusion of fluorescent spandex, Hawaiian T-shirts and colorful mini-umbrella hats raised the spirits of all who turned out for the Seventh annual Wild Corn Backcountry Shindig.

Hosted by the Granite Backcountry Alliance — a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing and maintaining backcountry terrain in New Hampshire and western Maine — this springtime extravaganza takes place at King Pine Ski Area in Madison after the lifts stop spinning for the season. It provides outdoor enthusiasts with a controlled environment for human-powered, uphill skiing all weekend.

