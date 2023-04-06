ALTHOUGH THE RAIN fell hard at times during Saturday’s festivities, a profusion of fluorescent spandex, Hawaiian T-shirts and colorful mini-umbrella hats raised the spirits of all who turned out for the Seventh annual Wild Corn Backcountry Shindig.
Hosted by the Granite Backcountry Alliance — a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing and maintaining backcountry terrain in New Hampshire and western Maine — this springtime extravaganza takes place at King Pine Ski Area in Madison after the lifts stop spinning for the season. It provides outdoor enthusiasts with a controlled environment for human-powered, uphill skiing all weekend.
The three-day festival takes its name from a favored snowpack known as “corn,” produced by freeze-thaw cycle patterns in the spring. The result is a granular surface with snow resembling corn kernels, perfect for cruising and sending it off large jumps.
Wild Corn packs in a variety of ski touring events, where skiers and riders are sure to earn their turns, first hiking uphill and then transitioning their gear before skiing back down.
This year’s lineup included the kernel and cob kid tow race, requiring competitors to speed uphill with their child in tow. Once at the summit, the kiddos skiied down the slope in a race to cross the finish line first. There was also the saberade — short for light saber parade — held after dark on Friday.
A fan favorite and one of the most competitive events of the weekend was the transition rodeo. In this event, competitors go head-to-head to see who can transition from uphill to ski mode the fastest. Often this required skiers to rip off their skins — the strip of fabric that adheres to the bottom of the ski and enables skiers to grip the snow as they hike uphill — while still strapped into their skis.
Eager to witness some of these events — especially the corn star costume contest later in the afternoon — I teamed up with Zach McCarthy, founder of the nonprofit organization Inclusive Ski Touring based out of Hanover, Maine, for a few soggy morning laps uphill.
“The weather wasn’t exactly in our favor, but at the same point and time, we didn’t wake up to a sheet of ice this morning,” McCarthy said. “The snow’s nice and soft, and everyone still has a smile on their face.”
Inclusive Ski Touring (IST) began as a passion project for McCarthy. He started hosting group tours after spreading the word through his own social media accounts. More than 200 participants came out in the first season, so McCarthy organized as a nonprofit, bringing IST to life.
As the name suggests, IST strives to make all participants feel comfortable, no matter their background on or off the hill. So before we set off on the short climb to the summit, we all introduced ourselves and described our experience with ski touring. The climb itself was slow and casual, accommodating all abilities and allowing us each to share adventure plans for the year ahead, a vitalizing way to start the day.
“It’s the one major event that happens on snow that brings so many people in the backcountry community together,” McCarthy said about Wild Corn. “It’s such an amazing opportunity for folks to get out, to be able to meet others, to try so much different gear, and just to have everything all in one place.”
In addition to a weekend packed with family fun, Wild Corn attracts a variety of outdoor vendors, from big-name brands such as Fischer, Black Diamond and Dakine to local businesses such as Minus 33, Burgeon and Nemo. Guests can demo gear and speak with representatives about their brands.
An iconic spring event, Wild Corn is a great place to hang out and celebrate the backcountry community in New England. As the rain tapered off Saturday afternoon, I chatted with guest Mike Bassett of Concord while waiting for local rock band Skosh to take the stage. Bassett moved to New Hampshire from the Midwest and has been trying to gain more experience in the backcountry in recent months.
“I came to the festival to grow my connections with other backcountry enthusiasts and to support the GBA mission,” Bassett said as we watched a cornhole tournament on the lawn behind us.
“I enjoyed the stoke the most,” he said. “People could have stayed home or found another way to recreate this weekend given the weather predictions but powered through to have a great time. It’s a testament to the ruggedness of the New Hampshire backcountry skiers and riders.”
This is something I’ve found to be true. With snow, rain and sunshine all mixed in — springtime weather on full display — would Granite Staters want it any other way?