Longer days, warmer temperatures and soft snow are sure signs that spring skiing is upon us. Yet nothing is more symbolic of the season’s end than a rowdy pond skim contest at your home resort.
Last Saturday, Pats Peak in Henniker hosted its 21st annual Pond Skim event, where more than 100 costumed contestants attempted to ski or snowboard across a man-made pond to the end without sinking into the frigid water. A panel of judges (also in costume) scored participants on best skim, splash and, of course, dress.
Like any athletic feat, a successful skim is all about technique. To avoid an instant faceplant, seasoned competitors suggest leaning as far back as possible. Speed is critical, but it’s often hard to accelerate in granular snow, which is why participants drop in from a ramp at the top of the trail. For a select few, perfecting a crowd-soaking splash is the most important factor.
Although the sky was overcast for the contest, the vibes were sunny. Popular songs blasted from nearby speakers, spectators crowded around the course, and inflatable beach balls drifted across the pond’s surface.
Divers in wetsuits stood at the water’s edge, helping contestants gather their gear (many lost a ski or two on impact) and climb out of the water as quickly as possible. Caught up in the moment, a few skiers forgot to take their skis as they hurried toward the exit, eyes wide and smiling from ear to ear.
I’m not sure I’ll ever need to know what a waterlogged ski boot feels like in 35-degree weather.
One of my favorite moments was watching Juliana Duran Townes of Weare ski into the pond backward.
“I just thought it would add a little bit more fun to the event,” she said. “I actually grew up skiing out in Park City (Utah), and skiing backwards, I was kind of known for that, so I might as well keep the tradition going.”
Duran Townes, 29, was competing in her first pond skim. “I’ve just been wanting to do it for a long time. I thought it was a great opportunity to get out and try and get out of my comfort zone.”
Although this is her first year running the event, events coordinator Sarah Demmons was no stranger to the contest. “I’ve been looking forward to seeing all the costumes,” she said. “There’s some good ones here every year.”
We agreed that the little girl dressed as Pikachu, a yellow Nintendo Pokemon character, had one of the best costumes. Pikachu didn’t make it far past the divers at the start of the pond, but she certainly fit the category of skimmer in training.
“It’s the little tiny kids that get me,” Demmons said. “They make me smile.”
Although not quite a kid, Dan Bennett of Bow, 47, received a few smiles from the crowd as he skimmed effortlessly across the pond, dressed as a big baby. Bennett was one of the few to land clean on the other side, walking out of the pond with skis attached, diaper secure and teddy bear in hand.
“We all started doing this about six years ago as a way to end our season,” he said. “Just a bunch of families and friends, we all get together and do this with the kids and have a little tailgate.”
Emma Pelletier of Concord competed in the event for the fourth time. She hasn’t made it across yet, but she was inches from the end this time around. She dressed up as a WNBA star, stylishly throwing a toy basketball out into the crowd as she skimmed the surface of the water.
“I enjoy the crowd cheering. The energy of it is cool,” she said.
For the big finale, two ski patrollers — one sitting in a rescue toboggan and the other leading the sled on skis — sent it down the trail and into the pond, getting about halfway across before making quite a splash.
Although Pats has officially closed for the season, several other pond-skim events are scheduled at resorts across the state. Wax those skis and get to the hill for one final winter bash:
• Gunstock Mountain Resort’s B.Y.O.D.C. (Bring Your Own Dry Clothes!), Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. Registration is $20 for guests, $10 for Gunstock employees. Proceeds will benefit the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
• Waterville Valley Resort’s Last Run Lu’Au Pond Skim, Saturday at 11 a.m. Pond skimming registration is free with a valid lift ticket or season pass. Yard games and live entertainment to follow.
• Loon Mountain Resort’s Slushpool Party, April 9 at noon. Event check-in is outside the Governor Adams Lodge.