I decided to strap into two planks and attempt to ski for the first time in 22 years, returning to the same mountain where I first learned in 1995: Pats Peak.

Arriving on a warmer-than-average Sunday afternoon, I made my way through the flurry of people moving about the base area, some heading out on the slopes for more runs while others sat on the deck with jackets unzipped, basking in the bright sunshine.

NH Winter by Jill Armstrong
All lessons begin at the Ski School Meeting Place, what some might call the heart of the mountain.
Sliding off the top of the Bluster magic carpet is a great way to prepare beginners for loading and unloading a moving chairlift.
Working with student Jill Armstrong, instructor Deb Stitt illustrates how to distribute weight to initiate turns, using the analogy of pedaling a bike or an elliptical machine.
