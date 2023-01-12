I decided to strap into two planks and attempt to ski for the first time in 22 years, returning to the same mountain where I first learned in 1995: Pats Peak.
Arriving on a warmer-than-average Sunday afternoon, I made my way through the flurry of people moving about the base area, some heading out on the slopes for more runs while others sat on the deck with jackets unzipped, basking in the bright sunshine.
Slightly dreading the transition from cushy snowboarding boots (I’ve been a snowboarder for the past 15 years) to ankle-strangling plastic ski boots, I entered the rental shop to grab gear for a private lesson with one of the mountain’s many instructors.
The family-run ski area in Henniker employs 170 ski and snowboard instructors, according to Marketing Director Lori Rowell. On busier weekend days and holidays, they dedicate 50 staffers to scheduled group lessons and 10 instructors to private lessons, with 10 others who float, with about 70 instructors on the schedule at one time.
“We are very lucky that many of our instructors have been with us for several years and are able to share their knowledge with new instructors,” Rowell said.
With skis slung over my right shoulder and boots locked tight (I must admit, they felt more comfortable than I remembered), I was ready and excited to slide on snow.
Lessons begin at the wooden cabin a short hike from the deck. I was introduced to my instructor, Deb Stitt, who has been skiing and teaching at Pats Peak for 19 years, before we zipped off to Bluster, a beginner trail accessed by a magic carpet lift of the same name.
“When I became an instructor, I was just going to come out here and ski on weekends,” Stitt said. “I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would become a Level 2 certified ski instructor and a children’s specialist.” Today, Stitt is working toward a Level 3 certification.
“I enjoy watching the smiles on peoples’ faces and being out here every weekend and just enjoying the outdoors — enjoying the winter instead of being in the house,” Stitt said.
Stitt’s experience and passion for the sport were obvious right from the start. Before we loaded the carpet, she advised me to take small steps onto the belt, as it would pull me forward on its own.
At the top, Stitt brought me to the edge, where the trail was less congested. On the first run, she explained how I might shift my weight back and forth from left to right, allowing the momentum to initiate each turn downhill. Stitt compared this motion to pedaling a bike, pushing down toward the ground with each step.
Stitt layered her instruction by adding to the technique on each subsequent run. She spoke about opening the shoulder in the direction of the turn and skiing more actively with the proper bending and straightening of the knee. In my mind, I imagined Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin flying downhill at top speeds, moving left and right across the trail in a hypnotic rhythm.
After I made progress on Bluster, the two of us took off to master the Turbulence Triple Chair. While I was a bit apprehensive about loading and unloading the chairlift each time, it quickly became easier than unloading sideways with a single foot strapped into my board.
In the valley, we made slow and steady turns down the Puff trail. I felt confident but remained cautious of others zipping alongside me. (I did not, in fact, look like anything like Shiffrin.)
Familiar with edge work on a snowboard, I attempted to apply this technique to skis, french-frying my way down sections and using the pizza-plow technique when I started moving too fast near the lift line.
Although I couldn’t quite master leaning forward into my boots — something that seemed scary and counterintuitive to my typical side-stance — I found myself enthusiastic about potentially transitioning to “the dark side.” While I’m proud saying I can do both, it might also reinvigorate my love for the winter season.
Pats offers a variety of lessons for those just starting out. In addition to their popular midweek Learn to Ski and Ride Program for school-aged children, this family-run ski area offers group and private lessons for kids and adults ages 7 and up. An adult package, featuring a lift ticket, hour lesson and rental, starts at $169 on weekends and holidays. Private lessons for adults cost $119, not including rentals or lift tickets.
The Passport Program, which costs $599, offers a four-day package for first-time skiers ages 18 and up. Participants must complete their four sessions within a single winter season. Each session includes a one-hour beginner group lesson, rentals, and a full-day lower mountain lift ticket. At the end of the program, skiers receive a free Pats Peak Unlimited season pass and Elan skis with bindings (a perk I am seriously considering).
For more information on lessons at Pats Peak, visit patspeak.com