S tationed alongside the Saco River, photographer Matt Vaudo analyzed the winter landscape through the viewfinder of his camera.
Snow lined the banks of the river, bare trees bent into the frame on either side, and a light breeze sent a gentle ripple across the water’s surface as Vaudo worked to capture the perfect image of the scene unfolding.
Vaudo has been making photographs seriously for five years, with the White Mountains and Maine’s Acadia National Park major inspirations for his work. I met him at the Willey House Dam in Crawford Notch to learn about his artistic process.
“I think landscape photography is one of my favorites to do because it helps you connect with the world in a way that you wouldn’t if you were just going about your daily life,” he said during our outing last Saturday. “I like that photography helps me connect with the landscape in a much slower way and a much more inclusive way, where I can kind of notice everything.”
Walking along the Sam Willey trail, we paused in the forest while Vaudo noted a tree that he had photographed in the spring when it was green, confessing that it is one of his favorite tree pictures. Tilted, the tree grew diagonally in a uniform sea of vertical trunks.
Although the trees have long lost their vibrant foliage, the barren landscape offers plenty to be admired. “I really like the colors that winter gives,” Vaudo said. “The snow is white obviously, and I think that adds a lot to the frame, like what we’re looking at here.”
Vaudo pointed in the direction of a large boulder just off the trail, the top layered in snow and the sides glistening with a thin layer of ice. “It stands out so much more to me than if it was just a gray rock. There’s a lot more contrast, a lot more color,” he said.
Later, we photographed cascading water in a short gorge off Base Station Road. We started on a bridge above the falls looking downstream toward swirling pools of water.
Vaudo expressed his attraction to the color of the water and the shape of the rocks protruding from the river’s edge. Gazing through the camera, he narrated a shift in focus from the largest pool below to a large rock on the left side of the frame, noting the line of the rock and the contrast of the gray stone with the snow.
While photographing, Vaudo considers where a viewer’s eye might be drawn while examining an image. “What will they focus on? What do they want to focus on?” he asked from behind the camera, now stabilized on a tripod.
I’m not sure how often I stop to notice my surroundings that intensely or consider what objects create that attraction in the first place.
Facing upstream, I placed my fingers in front of my face in the shape of a makeshift frame, trying to pinpoint the object calling for my attention. I was drawn to light blue ice hanging over a rock in the foreground. Vaudo had the same idea but also pointed out its contrast with the intense color of the water churning below, the spot where he chose to focus his lens.
A photograph is made by capturing light, so to achieve the correct exposure, it’s important to understand three basic settings on the camera: lens aperture, shutter speed and ISO speed. Aperture controls the area through which light can enter, shutter speed controls the duration of the exposure, and the ISO speed determines the camera’s sensitivity to light.
By slowing the shutter speed, Vaudo can blur the streaming water, creating more motion in the final, two-dimensional image. He also explained how adjusting the aperture can affect the depth of field, altering what remains in focus. A shallow depth of field, for example, will cause the background to blur.
In addition to the camera’s settings, I was curious about Vaudo’s approach to editing, given the constant advances in technology.
“I try to make my photos look like they did in real life,” he said, “because it gets flat when you look at it out of the camera. It’s hard because sometimes a 2D frame doesn’t look the same as it did in 3D when you were there.”
During the editing process, Vaudo might boost the contrast or make the colors in the frame more vibrant.
“I think part of it is it’s an art form, and it shouldn’t look exactly like it did. It’s crafting something within a style that you believe in,” he said. “But it’s a fine line of going too far, and you can very easily go too far.”
We end on a small beach below the falls, looking up at the cascading water. Vaudo noted how the scene fills the whole frame, the bridge lining the top and the water moving chaotically down toward us.
The beach offered a unique angle, changing what we observed and how we perceived the space. Vaudo positioned his tripod on the ground, a textured layer of ice and rock that seemed insignificant from above. In between shots, we stared in silence at our surroundings, taking it all in.
“I think when you learn about something you have more understanding of where you are and what’s important with those places, and you can connect with them more,” he said. “I feel like that’s a pretty valuable experience.”
For more about Vaudo’s work, visit www.mattvaudophotography.com.