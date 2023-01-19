Change in perspective

S tationed alongside the Saco River, photographer Matt Vaudo analyzed the winter landscape through the viewfinder of his camera.

Snow lined the banks of the river, bare trees bent into the frame on either side, and a light breeze sent a gentle ripple across the water’s surface as Vaudo worked to capture the perfect image of the scene unfolding.

Saco River

Photographer Matt Vaudo captures the Saco River, constantly adapting to the changing conditions.
Falls in a snowstorm

“Falls in a Snowstorm”: A photograph of the Ammonoosuc River off Base Station Road taken last weekend. Slowing the shutter speed when taking the photograph creates the blurred-water effect.
Taking in the scene

Photographer Matt Vaudo observes the scene in between shots on the Ammonoosuc River.

