W hen family visits from out of state during the holidays, where do you take them?

We took a trip to Coos County to ride the iconic Mount Washington Cog Railway, which transports passengers up the west side of the state’s tallest peak.

NH Winter by Jill Armstrong
At Marshfield Base Station

A Cog Railway Train begins the climb up Mount Washington from the Marshfield Base Station.
View of Bretton Woods

Passengers explore the area above the platforms at Waumbek Station. The slopes of Bretton Woods Ski Area can be seen below. 
Passenger mingle

Passengers mingle on the top platform, with clear views of Mount Washington in the background.
At Waumbek Station

Columnist Jill Armstrong (center) poses with Rob Sotelo, Steph Mizzone, Nick Mizzone and Matt Marquis pose for a group photo at the upper viewing platform at the Cog Railway’s Waumbek Station.

