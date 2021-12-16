L ike thousands of other kids, I first learned how to ski at Pats Peak Ski Area through its Learn to Ski and Ride Program.
An elementary school student back in 1995, I’d pile into a yellow school bus with some classmates each week, dragging skis, poles and boot bag haphazardly along. On arrival in Henniker, I’d struggle carrying all my gear into the lodge, occasionally leaving a lone glove or hand warmer or even a pole in my wake.
Despite the small hurdles we all seemed to face — bless the parents who volunteered as chaperones — I loved spending winter afternoons on snow.
The program, which had been around for years when I began, is still offered and appears to be thriving. Many young skiers and riders attend through school programs, though any child age 6 or older can be registered for the hour-long weekday lessons.
The program accommodates skiers and riders of all abilities, from those who have never skied before to those who are ready to cruise down some of the mountain’s most challenging terrain. Pats even offers a freestyle class that focuses on all-mountain riding, including an introduction to terrain park features, for students who have mastered the upper levels.
For 10-year-old Willow Berube of Bow, the terrain park is the best spot on the mountain, a place where she can have fun hitting jumps and rails. Willow started skiing when she was just 2, but this coming season will be her fourth in the Learn to Ski and Ride Program.
“All of my friends usually do it,” she said. “I get to see my friends, I get to ski after, and I love how the coaches are so nice. Oh, and I love the big cookies.”
During our conversation we reminisced about the wrapped cookies, the oversized treats that have been a staple at the mountain for years. I can still remember returning to the lodge after a lesson, the tantalizing smell drifting from the cafeteria and my determination to devour the entire cookie in one sitting.
Willow and her mother, Tracy, a seasoned chaperone, described the same details that I remember from all those years ago. Students gather under huge flags displaying the numbers for each level, they’re paired with instructors who stand out in bright blue jackets, and they’re taught skills early on that aid with progression, like wedge turns and how to load a chairlift.
“It’s a well-oiled machine,” Tracy said. “They’re on track, they know who their kids are, every kid is accounted for, every kid is returned. You feel safe that they’re out there with them. It really is a good teaching mountain.”
New this year, Pats will be introducing a weekend program for 3- to 6-year-olds. In this unique class, the kids will begin inside. Instructors guide students down a ski ramp and have them walk across a balance beam to mimic on-snow movements first without all of the restrictions and annoyances of outerwear.
Snow sports director John Pawlak believes these seasonal programs make the family-run ski area a perfect place to learn.
“We are not a big-mountain area,” he said in a recent phone call. “We are a mountain that introduces skiers and riders to the industry. We are who we are.”
At other mountains
A variety of teaching programs are offered at mountains throughout the state.
Another family-friendly resort, Ragged Mountain in Danbury, offers three 12-week programs for prospective athletes who want some exposure to the competitive elements of the mountain’s team before making a full commitment to the program.
For a bigger-mountain experience, Waterville Valley hosts programs designed for those who already ski and snowboard. These weekend programs are geared to kids 6 to 16, specializing in freestyle riding, all-mountain skiing and even NASTAR racing.
Cannon Mountain’s Junior Development Program, designed for experienced skiers aged 5 to 12, seeks to develop skills on all types of terrain across the mountain.
For information about seasonal programs in your area, visit skinh.com/learn/alpine-learn-to-programs.