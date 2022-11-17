Days after you went on a weekend hike in shorts and a T-shirt, winter has arrived, and resorts are buzzing with energy as they prepare for the season upon us.

We asked a few industry leaders what it takes to get an entire ski area up and running.

NH Winter by Jill Armstrong
Bretton Woods skyway gondola

Bretton Woods 8-passenger Skyway Gondola offers sweeping views of Mount Washington and the Presidential Range on clear days. Look closely and you'll spot the snow-covered cog railway.
Fired up to make snow

At Pats Peak in Henniker, snow guns and fans are out on the hill and ready to be fired up when Mother Nature signals it’s time.

