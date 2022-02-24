NH Winter -- Snowpack science: Rangers protect skiers from avalanches

Mount Washington’s Tuckerman Ravine is one of New Hampshire’s most beautiful natural landmarks and a popular destination with extreme skiers for its steep chutes. But this rugged bowl is often prone to avalanches when it fills with snow.
Fortunately for backcountry hikers and skiers, the Mount Washington Avalanche Center publishes daily avalanche forecasts, providing a reliable tool for safe winter exploration in the Presidential Range.
One of the oldest programs of this type in the country, the avalanche center employed the first U.S. Forest Service snow ranger in 1952. Although the exact date of the first avalanche forecast isn’t clear, there’s evidence that one existed as far back as 1957.
What does an avalanche forecaster do, exactly?
On a chilly Sunday in February, I met Snow Ranger Jeff Fongemie at the Pinkham Notch Visitor’s Center to find out. Fongemie joined the MWAC in 2017 but started his career in snowpack in the early ’90s as an ice climbing guide and search and rescue volunteer in the White Mountains.
Our day started at the Forest Service garage at the north end of the parking lot. Ranger Patrick Scanlan booted up before jumping on a snowmobile to speed up the Tuckerman Ravine Trail to the Hermit Lake Shelter at the base of the ravine. Meanwhile, Fongemie and I loaded up the Pisten Bully, a red snowcat, for a casual ride up the trail.
We stopped at a rescue cache off the Lion’s Head Trail so Fongemie could return a sled used in a late rescue the previous day. A skier had taken a long fall in Tuckerman’s and required assistance from a rescue team.
Although Fongemie observes the snowpack for avalanche forecasts, he also has search and rescue responsibility for the Cutler River Drainage, encompassing Tuckerman Ravine to Huntington Ravine and the Alpine Garden above to the summit, which can make for difficult days out in the field.
A quiet day was interrupted when Fongemie was contacted about a potential rescue effort in the nearby Gulf of Slides. The man reported a dislocated shoulder but managed to make his way out with the rest of his party. Fongemie remained in contact with the group until they made it back to their cars.
After reaching the ranger quarters at Hermit Lake, Fongemie and I hiked to the base of the ravine and made observations of the snowpack from a distance. At the bottom of the bowl, Fongemie pointed out a texture in the snowpack created from strong winds. We also noted deep snow in Left Gully, along with a cornice forming at the peak, an uncommon avalanche problem in that location.
“When we’re writing the forecast, we try and simplify this vision that we have in our heads. I try to boil it down to simple things that people can remember and apply that to their terrain choices when they’re in the field,” Fongemie said.
The forecast, which is posted on the MWAC website and emailed to subscribers daily, pinpoints the current avalanche hazard, including size and location. Forecasters use the North American Avalanche Danger Scale as a tool to communicate the potential for avalanches, a five-step estimation of the avalanche danger that includes low, moderate, considerable, high and extreme ratings. This framework ensures consistency for forecasters across the U.S. and Canada.
“In some ways that takes away the subjectivity,” Fongemie said. “You know, ‘I want it to be “considerable” today because I want to scare people from staying out of the terrain.’ We don’t do that. We follow this framework so it’s equal. I always think that’s sort of interesting because it keeps us honest in the morning.”
As I write this, the avalanche forecast is rated moderate at lower, middle and upper elevations. Forecasters identify wind slab, or a cohesive layer of snow formed by the wind, as a possible problem on certain aspects and elevations, with the potential to trigger large avalanches.
Although the message might be simple, the process of getting the forecast out is consuming. Snow rangers spend the day in the terrain looking at the snowpack, measuring sensitivity and the distribution of the problem. Around 4 in the afternoon, they have a clear understanding of the avalanche hazards.
But the job doesn’t stop there. Fongemie will drive home thinking about the snowpack and will check the weather before going to bed. “I can’t help myself,” he said.
At 4:30 a.m., he wakes up and checks to see what happened overnight and how that might have changed the forecast. Together, the forecasters come to one conclusion before writing the forecast for publication by 7 a.m.
“You’re just tuned in all waking hours of the day, and I do like that. I enjoy being outside all of the time, and I enjoy the intensity. I look at it as a responsibility to the community.”
As we waited to hear back about the potential rescue situation, we hung out on the shelter deck. Skiers and hikers approached us to ask about the terrain and any pointers Fongemie had to offer. They were all eager to hear what he had to say.
“It’s kind of a neat thing to be able to help people. I see people up here and they say, ‘Thank you for doing what you’re doing,’ and it feels pretty good actually.”