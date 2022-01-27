I ’ve practiced yoga in many different locations: in a studio, in a high school library with other teachers, on the beach at sunset, on the summit of a mountain — sunrise this time — and even in the ocean on a stand-up paddleboard.
But I’ve never once considered the possibility of practicing yoga on snowshoes along the bank of a frozen river in the throes of winter’s chill.
Such opportunities do exist, thanks to the creativity of yoga instructor Sue Faunce, who proposed offering snowshoe yoga tours at the Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Foundation in Intervale four years ago.
“I thought, ‘Hey, nobody’s doing that around here, and this would be a great place,’” said Faunce, who has been teaching since 2015.
Snowshoe yoga tours take place once a month on Sundays throughout the winter and last about two hours. The cost is $25 per person and includes a full-day trail pass for those eager to explore the 40-kilometer trail network in the afternoon.
On the day of my tour the temps were subzero, but that didn’t stop us from getting outside to enjoy the brisk air and brilliant sunshine. I followed Faunce a short distance into the woods, where we gathered for an opening stretch.
Lifting my arms and gazing toward the sky I noted the bare branches, the limbs covered in a light coating of snow. I found myself glad to be outdoors when the temps likely would have kept me on the couch wrapped up with a good book.
With our eyes closed, Faunce instructed us to be present and aware of our surroundings before we took off down the groomed cross-country trail.
“You know, we’re always somewhere else. Our bodies in one spot, our minds in another usually. So I just kind of remind people to try to be present and to notice details, and it’s a lot easier to do that outside, surrounded by beauty.”
Despite the crunch of our snowshoes on the frozen snowpack, we enjoyed each other’s quiet companionship as we marveled at the beauty around us. I reveled in the crystalline sparkle of the snow glistening in the sunlight.
After a 30-minute trek we came to a clearing alongside a bend in the Saco River. Although the sides were frozen, a current of water still flowed and bubbled downstream. Across the river, Humphrey’s Ledge (a neighbor to the more well-known Cathedral Ledge) towered, the gray granite slab a stark contrast to the blue sky popping behind it.
Here, Faunce led us through a simple flow, or set of dynamic movements, that catered to all abilities. With arms lifted, I shifted my hips back into Utkatasana, more commonly known as Chair Pose, before releasing into a full body fold.
We moved through variations of Warrior Pose and even attempted Dancer Pose, which requires yogis to balance on one foot while grabbing the opposite foot — or in this case snowshoe — lifted in the air behind.
To close out the practice, Faunce read the Wendell Berry poem, “The Peace of Wild Things,” while we stood with eyes closed in Mountain Pose, breathing in the cool air and feeling the wind blow slightly against our exposed faces. A poem that ruminates on nature’s ability to cure our daily anxieties, it provided a much-needed reminder to spend time recreating outdoors.
“You can move your body anywhere,” Faunce said. “You can be at a studio or a gym or whatever, and it’s nice and you’re gonna get exercise just snowshoeing by itself without the yoga part, but bringing in the mindfulness, hopefully you find that you might end up caring more about the outdoors.”
After our return, we reminisced about the chilly morning along the river over a mug of hot cocoa served by Faunce from the bed of her truck — a personalized touch that warmed my soul on multiple levels.
“The practice was great,” said fellow yogi Rob Nutter, who was on vacation in the Valley from Arlington, Va. “It was nice to be out in the open, in the wilderness doing yoga. It definitely helped with the peaceful feeling of it.”
As I sit inside today, tackling weekly work obligations, my mind drifts to the words of Berry: “I come into the presence of still water … for a time, I rest in the grace of the world, and am free.”