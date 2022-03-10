By Jill Armstrong
I f you have ever dreamed about watching a ski race from the comfort of an Adirondack chair, I have the place for you.
Under a blue sky, I sat on the second-story deck of the Mittersill Performance Center at Cannon Mountain soaking up the sun and the action of the LaFoley Spring Series teen giant slalom race underway below.
Since 2014, Cannon has undertaken huge improvements to turn the Mittersill area of the mountain into a world-class Alpine training and racing venue, becoming the first official U.S. Ski Team training site of its kind on the East Coast.
The final phase of the project included the construction of a three-story performance center located at the foot of the Taft Training Slope, where skiers from a variety of ski clubs practice and compete.
Walking through the performance center, I was amazed by the open concept, with windows that offer sweeping views of the trails. Spectators were able to watch the race while seated at tables instead of standing outside in the cold.
The center’s bottom floor provides locker space for coaches and families, as well as a tuning room for competitors to sharpen their skis. A small kitchen on the main floor allows clubs to prepare and sell food for fundraising efforts. Other features include microwaves for meals prepped at home, large TVs for video analysis while training and timing screens built right into the building so no other structures obstruct the view of the trail.
The vision for the Mittersill transformation came from Cannon’s own Franconia Ski Club, one of the oldest ski racing organizations in the United States.
“The mountain’s only so big, and this was an opportunity to expand ski racing and get us out of everyone else’s hair,” said Eric Price, FSC’s program director.
In partnership with the Holderness School and the state of New Hampshire, they were able to widen trails, install a T-bar lift and build the performance center.
Price started with FSC in 1998 as a ski coach, before working his way through the ranks to become the program director in 2017.
“I always wanted to pass my love of the sport on to other kids like my coaches did to me,” he said. “I’ve had lifelong friends just from ski racing. That’s part of our culture here. We just want to keep that going.”
When Price started with FSC, the club had 40 kids. Now it has 205. “It’s not all just race-related. We make kids much better skiers in general, for the love of the sport, for the rest of their life.”
For many, Cannon’s appeal is its terrain. It has everything from top-notch glades to old-school, winding trails to wide steeps like the Taft Training Slope, where the race was held.
Ryan Clermont, a 24-year-old coach and racer from Lincoln, said this sets Cannon apart from other mountains.
“It’s steeper in a lot of places. And with the new hills over here at Mittersill, you get a lot of terrain, particularly on Baron’s with the steeps on top,” he said. “But what I like most about it I’d say, is on a cold day like today, you got to take a 45-second T-bar ride up and go for your run.”
The Valar T-bar was installed beside Taft to allow racers quick access to the top, increasing the daily number of runs.
Clermont, who grew up racing with the Loon Race Team and who now coaches for Holderness and FSC, appreciates the performance center as well.
“It’s a huge step in the right direction. Not a lot of programs have something similar and can offer the same facilities in terms of tuning and video review and food. They kind of have a whole campus here in one building.”
Ella Dean, a 14-year-old racer for the Mount Washington Valley Ski Team, loves the views. “I like the fact that I can see all of the racers going, like whether they’re on the T-bar or at the top or on the bottom, so that’s nice.”
Heather Drummond, a fourth-year coach for FSC’s under-8-year-old racers, has three children in the program at Cannon.
“Everyone’s out there cheering from the first person to the last person. So it feels like a family and a team,” she said. “It’s an individual sport, but it feels like a team. We all have each other’s backs.”
Many high-level teams, including Harvard, Dartmouth and the University of New Hampshire, train at Mittersill, which allows the youngest racers to watch the performances of the collegiate racers.
“Little kids can watch all these big kids race down, and that’s just so inspiring. Even as a mom now, it’s inspiring to watch these kids and how lucky they are to have a building like this,” Drummond said.
Although the performance center caters to racers, it’s open to all skiers and riders who find themselves on the Mittersill side of the mountain. As the weather warms this spring, I recommend making your way to the second-story deck. The views will not disappoint.