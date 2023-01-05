When family visits from out of state during the holidays, where do you take them?
We took a trip to Coos County to ride the iconic Mount Washington Cog Railway, which transports passengers up the west side of the state’s tallest peak.
Although the Cog is well-known for round-trip journeys to the summit, the railway company launched winter trips to Waumbek Station three seasons ago. At just over 4,000 feet elevation, this newly renovated stop on the tracks provides panoramic views of the southern Presidentials, Bretton Woods Ski Resort, and endless rolling peaks stretching to the Canadian border.
“I think when you think about New Hampshire in winter, you think about skiing, and there isn’t a lot to do if you don’t ski,” said Rob Arey, the Cog’s marketing director. “This gives people the ability to get up on the side of Mount Washington, which is pretty rare in the wintertime. And it gives a whole different and unique experience.”
The Cog Railway started rolling in 1869, a decade after founder Sylvester Marsh first dreamed of transporting passengers up and down the mountain safely and efficiently. At first, skeptics referred to Sylvester as “Crazy Marsh,” joking that he might as well build a “railway to the moon.”
But Marsh proved them wrong. In order for the locomotive to climb steep grades — 25% on average with some spots just under 40% — he applied the existing invention of a cog gear and rack to a mountain rail, a system similar to the teeth on a bicycle sprocket that mesh with the chain, to propel the train forward.
Originally, the locomotives were powered by coal and steam. Today, the railway company prides itself on its fleet of biodiesel trains, seven in all.
“Our founder, Sylvester Marsh, was always about innovation, and that’s what people don’t realize we do,” Arey said. “We’re always looking to innovate and become something new.”
Arey isn’t sure what the future holds but suggests a shift toward electric locomotives in the coming years. “It’s always about innovation and changing and growing,” he said.
The Cog departs from Marshfield Base Station, named after the railway’s founder and another significant historical figure, Darby Field, who in 1642 was the first European to reach the summit.
A view of history
During our visit, two trains were running. After the ringing of a large iron bell to mark our departure, we boarded a white car, adorned with delicate blue trim and a small evergreen wreath for the season.
The yellow locomotive attached to the back of the car read Agiocochook, an Abenaki word meaning “Home of the Great Spirit” and Mount Washington’s native American name. (The peak was renamed for George Washington after the Revolutionary War).
Leaving the station, the train first crossed the Ammonoosuc River. At the head of the car was our guide and brakeman, Phoebe, who narrated the journey and shared information about the surrounding land and the Cog’s history.
As the train gained speed, Phoebe informed us that the Cog maxes out at speeds of 5 miles per hour. “Hold onto your hats, everyone,” she advised, chuckling.
As the train began to climb — the seats are tilted forward slightly when the car is on a flat to make up for the pitch of the hill — Phoebe discussed Marsh’s dream for building the railway.
“The most surprising aspect for me was just the history and the story of the man who constructed the railway and just how historically significant it was,” my cousin Nick Mizzone, visiting from northern New Jersey, said later. “And also, I felt that the railway to the moon expression or tagline was really powerful and just gave the whole experience a lot of character that I didn’t expect.”
Phoebe pointed to the AMC’s Lakes of the Clouds high-mountain hut as we approached the crest of the first incline, explaining that the Ammonoosuc originates from the small mountain lakes nestled in the saddle between mounts Washington and Monroe.
With clear views and only a few streaks of clouds in a sea of blue sky, it was easy for us to spot the hut perched above the treeline.
A new appreciation
After a short ride to Waumbek Station, we emerged onto a series of viewing decks complete with warming huts for cold days — a pet project that kept the railway’s owner busy over the summer.
At each level, families posed for pictures, enjoyed warm cups of cocoa, and roasted marshmallows and hot dogs around blazing campfires.
Although the warmth of the fire was welcoming, it wasn’t needed when we visited. A few clouds high in the sky and no wind made for perfect viewing conditions — weather that isn’t common on a mountain known for some of the worst in the world.
“My favorite part was when we finally did get to the top and got out onto the platform, and I saw all of the mountains for the first time,” said my cousin Steph Mizzone. “It was really breathtaking and more beautiful than I could have imagined.”
Her fiance, Rob Sotelo of Danville, shared these thoughts: “It was just such an incredible experience, something so different from what we’re used to being in New Jersey and all the flat land.”
I was glad to be able to share this view with loved ones. Having seen Mount Washington a hundred times, I felt a new appreciation for this grand landmark, soaking in my relatives’ amazement as they stepped onto the platform and looked up at the snow-capped peak for the first time.
The Cog Railway runs trips to Waumbek Station from mid-October to the end of April. Trips last an hour, providing guests with 25 minutes to get out and enjoy the views and complimentary treats. Tickets are $48, and advance reservations are recommended. For more information, visit thecog.com.