A long the Seacoast in the summer, it’s common to spot surfers bobbing up and down in the water. But it might be surprising to witness wetsuit-clad surfers paddling out for the perfect wave when the shores are draped in snow.
No longer an uncommon scene along New Hampshire’s coastline, winter surfing continues to grow in popularity.
“It’s just a little bit of an extra challenge than the summer,” said longtime surfer Chris Grippo.
I met Grippo and surfer Brian Yurasits last Saturday at “The Wall” — an iconic surf spot along the coast, identifiable by a 2-mile stretch of concrete seawall. Despite temperatures below freezing, sunshine was in abundance as we stood above the beach and watched a few surfers enjoy the building swell.
“It also just feels different,” Grippo said. “It sounds different. The air is different. The water’s different because it’s cold. It’s a different experience that keeps it fresh.”
Winter often makes for variable weather conditions that keep prospects interesting, Grippo said. One day there might be blinding snow, and the next day might bring mild temps and bluebird skies.
Although waves come in all shapes and sizes too, Grippo assured me that winter produces more consistent swells than the summer season.
That’s not to say that winter surfing isn’t without its challenges. As we chatted, Grippo shared stories about shoveling out parking spots for his truck during snowstorms just to get out on the water. “It’s like being a pathfinder in a way.”
Yurasits and Grippo — friends who met through the surfing community — laugh over the variety of systems surfers use to get out of their wetsuits in the cold. Some drape large surf ponchos over themselves, some change in the freezing cold, some sit in the back seat to struggle with the tight neoprene suit, and some even stop at rest areas to change before jetting off to work for the day.
“It’s funny to see all the different ways that people adapt to the cold for winter surfing,” Grippo said.
During our interview, I didn’t have to ask many questions as Grippo and Yurasits volleyed the conversation back and forth, their passion for the sport amplifying as each minute passed.
“It’s the best sport around. There’s nothing like it,” Grippo said. “You can be having the worst day for the most part and you come out on the water, and that day has been made a little bit better.”
“It’s just in you. It’s addictive in all the best ways. You’re just drawn to it,” Yurasits said.
Surfers in New Hampshire are at the mercy of the weather and the tides, both of which are considered extreme compared to other places, such as Long Island, New York, where Yurasits hails from originally.
“Every surfer is essentially an amateur meteorologist because you have to know the tides,” Yurasits said. “You have to know what the swell looks like, what’s the direction of the swell, what’s the wind doing. You have to find those windows when it’s going to be best for surfing and drop all responsibilities.”
Winter surfing is generally less crowded, both out on the water and in the parking lots. It can also seem quite magical.
“There’s nothing cooler than surfing in a blizzard or getting the sea smoke coming off the water,” Yurasits said. “It looks like a dream out there.”
Although it might take some gumption to get off the couch and into the water in the winter, vastly improved gear quality helps.
“The technology in wetsuits has come so far,” said Dave Cropper, owner of the iconic North Hampton surf shop Cinnamon Rainbows, on a recent phone call. “The warmth, the flexibility, the fit — it’s never been easier to be comfortable in the water surfing.”
Cropper grew up going to the beach and began surfing with a few childhood friends. More than 40 years later, he owns and operates one of the most quintessential surf shops in the region.
“I’ve just been lucky enough to grow up surfing in this community and see it grow over the years,” he said.
Although Cinnamon Rainbows doesn’t offer rentals or lessons in the winter, the shop remains open to service customers looking for equipment or local knowledge. (After a fire at the beachside shop over the summer, Cinnamon Rainbows temporarily relocated to Lafayette Road in North Hampton.)
“The ocean’s such a healthy place. It’s like a fountain of youth, you know?” Cropper said. “I feel like we’re ambassadors to some extent. And to be able to help people get into the water, that never gets old.”
For those interested in surfing, Yurasits, Grippo and Cropper all offered similar advice:
Go with someone who already surfs and has knowledge of the area.
Make sure you have the proper gear, whether you rent or borrow.
Get out on the right day, when the waves are easier to use.
Know and practice proper surf etiquette.
Learn from the locals.