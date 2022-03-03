By Jill Armstrong
A storm that dropped 10 inches of light, fluffy powder left the tubing lanes at Gunstock Mountain Resort primed for last weekend.
When I went on a sold-out Saturday afternoon, just as the sun was starting to set behind the summit and the lights popped on for the evening hours, six lanes were open at the resort’s multilane tubing hill. I wasn’t the only person trying to cash in on Mother Nature’s generosity.
Gunstock makes tubing easy. The lightweight tubes are attached to a lanyard, so guests can pull them along without worrying about the tube zipping off down the hill on its own.
After walking through an electronic ticketing gate, tubers step onto a magic-carpet lift with their tubes in tow, allowing the moving sidewalk underneath to do all the work. It beats a grueling walk uphill.
At the top, guests choose a lane to line up in as they wait their turn. Attendants make sure tubers have cleared the lane at the bottom of the hill before signaling for the next person to go.
The young tubers (and those young at heart) requested a spinning start. I watched as a Gunstock employee enthusiastically and gracefully maneuvered his way across lanes, offering anywhere from a gentle spin to an extreme whirl.
Sitting with my bottom in the tube and my legs forward — the safest position for tubing — I erred on the side of caution and used my heels to slowly scooch over the hump where the hill dipped down. I veered toward the right of the lane as I picked up speed, bouncing off the short embankment separating the lanes like a bowling ball when the gutters are guarded by cushy bumpers.
As my speed crescendoed, the tube started spinning. I was facing the top of the hill as I came speeding blindly into the two parallel runner carpets at the end of the lane. What a rush! Gathering myself and stepping out of the lane, I felt like sprinting back toward the line — as many of the kids were doing — and heading up to do it all over again.
From the side, I watched families and friends tether their tubes together to form double and even triple convoys in a single lane. Other tubers had their phones out in the “selfie” position, capturing the trip as they flew down the firm white lane.
It was obvious Allison Hill and her crew from Dracut, Mass., were having a great time as they careened down the hill, whooping in excitement. As three tethered groups, they started the descent at the same time. “I do like going down fast,” she said, “not spinning, but fast.”
Hill and family were vacationing in the area and visiting Gunstock for the first time. “I hadn’t been tubing in a long time, and my boyfriend really wanted to come too with his family, and I figured, ‘Why not?’ I’ll try it again after all these years.”
Like Hill, Zach Clifford of Brockton, Mass., and his younger cousin Brielle Card of Wrentham, Mass., were on vacation, enjoying all that Gunstock has to offer. Clifford went skiing earlier in the day and later met up with the rest of the family for tubing.
“It’s good to all hang out and bond,” Clifford said. “We’re having a good time.”
For 9-year-old Brielle, it was all about the speed. “It’s really fast. I’ll tell my friends how fast it was and how fun it was.” Like several other children I spoke with, Brielle was tubing for the first time at a ski resort.
Creating experiences like Brielle’s is Gunstock’s mission.
“We hope that people leave Gunstock knowing that they had a fun experience with their family in a safe environment, and that our staff helped them do that,” said Sales and Marketing Director Kristen Lodge.
“We love showing people the many ways to spend time in the outdoors with friends and family. It’s not always about participating in the sport of skiing and riding. Sliding down a hill with your family is a great way to spend a few hours in the winter.”
Tubers of all ages pay $34 for two hours. There is a 42-inch height recommendation. Booking in advance is highly recommended, though not required. The tubing hill is open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.