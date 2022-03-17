I n hot pink racing pants with hair to match, professional sled dog driver Nova Clifford was not hard to spot on the race trail.
Two weeks ago I watched Clifford stand tall on the back of her blue sled pulled by a four-dog team as she competed in the Gunstock Skijor and Sled Dog Race. Spectators lined up to see teams take off down the starting chute, one at a time, to tackle the 2-mile loop course on the cross-country ski trails at the resort’s Outdoor Center.
Volunteers helped drivers harness dogs to their sleds just before start time. Dog teams barked in excitement, digging their paws into the snow ready to charge ahead. I laughed as the dogs picked up speed, their lanky tongues flopping behind.
During the races, Clifford volunteers her time to make sure the events run smoothly. She is also the vice president of the New England Sled Dog Club — the group that put on the race at Gunstock — and secretary of the Maine-based Down East Sled Dog Club.
Clifford also owns and manages Parity Racing, a third-generation sled dog racing team in southern New Hampshire. At age 20, she is a veteran of the sport. “My mom did a race with me while she was pregnant,” she said, “so you could say I’ve been racing since the dawn of my time.”
New Hampshire boasts a long history of sled dog racing, with several major competitions held annually that attract teams from across the U.S. and Canada. One of the largest events, the World Championship Sled Dog Derby, takes place in Laconia each year.
“Laconia’s big,” Clifford said. “It’s always been one of those things that’s been a part of my life and we’ve always trained every team for that.”
At the 93rd Laconia event in February, Clifford placed first in the six-dog Classic category. “It’s that one big race around home, so winning it was crazy. It’s always that one thing every year that I focus on, that I think about, so for it to come together was huge.”
Clifford recalled spending much of her youth in the dog lots of the Laconia race with her family, competing in the one-dog Junior Dash when she could barely see over her sled’s handlebars.
“My family oftentimes doesn’t see me unless they come watch me race,” Clifford said, describing the all-encompassing commitment of managing a competitive team. “I get out of work. I’m taking care of the dogs. I’m making sure they’re hydrated, making sure they’re fed, checking on their feet, going to pick up dog food from a friend’s, going to train. There’s a lot that goes into it.”
Clifford has seven dogs in her team, mostly German short-haired pointer mixes. Her lead dog, named Shark, has been racing with her throughout her entire professional career, leading her to the hard-earned win in Laconia.
“First and foremost, I’m a dog lover,” she admits. “Beyond that I’m a coach, I’m a pooper-scooper, a bus driver, the whole nine yards.”
It’s not uncommon for drivers to share dogs with some of the smaller kennels and teams in the area. In fact, Clifford ran with only three dogs in the four-dog class after lending one dog to a friend.
“I try to make sure that all my dogs are pretty well-rounded, easy to handle, anybody can jump in and handle them when needed. And any of them can lead as well. They all run in the front.”
Aside from sharing dogs, drivers in the community also share accommodations when they travel and decide, as a group, which races they’ll compete in each season. The number of races each year depends on snow conditions. This winter, Clifford has competed in five races, “a pretty good season” by her measure.
But the racing doesn’t stop as the seasons change. In the warmer months, you can find Clifford competing in dry-land events, preparing for the snow to fall again next winter.