Boiling sap
Buy Now

The old-fashioned process for boiling sap involves hanging a large cauldron over an open fire at Maple Weekend at Morningstar Farms in Plaistow.

 Jill Armstrong

STEAM BILLOWED from the roof of Morningstar Farm’s sugar house in Plaistow as owner Christopher Hicks monitored a large steel evaporator. Inside, a faint scent of maple filled the air as the buzzing machine boiled sap into warm, golden maple syrup.

NH Winter by Jill Armstrong

This is a common sight at sugar houses across the Granite State during Maple Weekend, a time when community members are encouraged to stop by and celebrate the short season marking winter’s end.

NHWinter is published Fridays through ski season. Contact Jill Armstrong at jaarmstr1@gmail.com.