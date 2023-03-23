STEAM BILLOWED from the roof of Morningstar Farm’s sugar house in Plaistow as owner Christopher Hicks monitored a large steel evaporator. Inside, a faint scent of maple filled the air as the buzzing machine boiled sap into warm, golden maple syrup.
This is a common sight at sugar houses across the Granite State during Maple Weekend, a time when community members are encouraged to stop by and celebrate the short season marking winter’s end.
“Maple syrup tends to build communities around it,” Hicks said as he moved around the sugar house, eyeing the boiling sap. “All of the people working out here are all our neighbors. They all volunteer their time with minimal coercion to come here and be part of the sugar house. It just builds a community around it. It’s a pretty cool thing.”
The farm’s Maple Weekend visitors can pop into the sugar house to learn how sap becomes syrup. One of the top syrup producers in southern New Hampshire, Morningstar’s operation features 2,700 taps that pump directly into the sugar house while the other 6,000 are drained and transported to be stored in large tanks just outside the boiling room.
Once the liquid enters the evaporator, steam heats the sap. It then flows into another pan in the back of the machine where most of the heavy boiling occurs. Finally, the syrup moves through a series of channels, where it gets thicker and thicker before slowly collecting in a reservoir.
Before the boiling begins, 70% of the sap’s water content is removed through a process known as reverse osmosis, squeezing out the water and leaving behind a sugar concentrate which is then boiled down into maple syrup. Since the sugar content of sap registers around 2%, removing water prior to boiling saves a significant amount of time. In the end, approximately 40 gallons of sap will yield a single gallon of maple syrup.
“This has been a wonky year for us down here,” Hicks said. “I mean, my wife’s crocuses came up in February, and they were 6 inches tall. It was crazy.”
Sap flow is weather dependent, requiring freeze/thaw cycles that generally happen near the end of February and into March. Prime conditions occur when temperatures rest in the mid 20s at night and rise to 40 or even 50 during the day.
“It was a very early season,” Hicks said. “We had all that warm weather at the end of January, beginning of February. A lot of the small producers, real little guys, they tapped right in. We tap 8,000 trees, and it takes a while to get that done. So we missed the first three weeks of the season because we weren’t tapped in yet.”
Although Hicks and his team missed 10 boils in those first three weeks, he estimates they will probably yield somewhere between 750 and 1,000 gallons of syrup this year.
After learning about the technical side of maple production, Hicks urged me to visit the large tent situated outside the sugar house. Instantly, I was greeted with the savory scent of pancakes on the griddle and apple cider doughnuts frying in bubbling oil, only a few of the many items for sale on the made-to-order menu.
Additionally, several tables displayed locally made maple products: maple mustard, maple barbecue sauce, and maple whoopie pies, just to name a few. And of course there were jugs, jars, and bottles of maple syrup, some infused with flavors like bourbon, cardamom and vanilla, making it difficult to choose what to take home.
After settling on a mason jar of amber-colored, dark-grade maple syrup and a couple boxes of leaf-shaped maple candies, I ventured outside to chat with guests. Here I met Judith Tremblay, who resides around the corner from the farm.
“Everyone is in a great mood even though it feels like it’s frigid,” she said, “Everyone is in good spirits and friendly. You can hear children. It sounds nice, especially coming out of a pandemic.”
Tremblay was visiting the farm in celebration of Maple Weekend and her son’s 30th birthday. When I caught up with them both, they had just finished eating the “Chris’ Special,” a hotdog topped with onions, mustard, BBQ sauce and wrapped in a warm, fluffy — you guessed it — pancake.
I later learned that this sugar house novelty came about the year prior when the crew ran out of buns for their hotdogs boiled in maple syrup (another dish I was eager to sample). So what was Hicks’ solution? “Just use a pancake.” And voila! Just like that, the “Chris’ Special” was born.
After indulging in food and stories, I meandered onto the lawn where family members monitored a cauldron of boiling sap with pride. Although they said it was mostly for show now, this method for boiling sap was commonplace in the 1700s.
In addition to the maple frenzy, guests are invited to visit horses and goats inhabiting the farm’s stables. Here, I met a young family just arriving for the festivities.
“We drive by the farm all the time and we like to support local farms,” said Christopher Lesage of Newton. “We saw the smoke when we drove by, so we had to stop and check it out.”
Their first Maple Weekend as a family, the Lesages were eager to try everything. When I asked their son Wes what he was excited for most, he said pancakes with maple syrup.
To find a maple producer near you to get your hands on the season’s sweet nectar, visit nhmapleproducers.com.