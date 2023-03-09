THE SAYING GOES, “There are no friends on a powder day,” when skiers and snowboarders will let nothing stand in the way of making turns in fresh snow.
After several memorable days snowboarding with friends last week, I don’t think that could be further from the truth.
On Sunday, my partner, Matt, and I met up with our good friends Danny and April Surette at Bretton Woods Ski Area, hoping to cash in on the 14 inches of fresh snow that had fallen over the weekend. This most recent storm pushed the season’s total past 100 inches, allowing New Hampshire’s largest ski area to open 100% of its terrain.
Anticipating top-notch conditions, we arrived for the first chair, loading the Skyway Gondola and heading straight for Mount Stickney. On this peak, skiers and riders can access a series of glades off the Telegraph T-Bar, a fun lift that hauls guests uphill toward a small wooden cabin.
Coincidentally, we ran into an old friend working the lift and were able to indulge in a few laps with him, surfing giddily through powder stashes before finding our way through the woods back toward the base area.
“It’s always way better to snowboard with your friends,” Danny said. “It’s just good for the soul, and you get to share that experience. It’s awesome.”
We spent the majority of the day moving from one gladed trail to the next on the resort’s three peaks, zipping through trees in search of untouched powder. After a few fast runs, navigating through mounds of snow and around natural obstacles, we took a short pause on the side of a groomed trail, collapsing into the snow and laughing over our antics.
“This is why we like to ride with our friends on a powder day — good laughs and fun times,” April said.
Living in the Mount Washington Valley, Danny and April spent most of the weekend checking out resorts around the region, including Loon Mountain in Lincoln and Cranmore in North Conway.
“The conditions are the best they’ve been all season,” April said.
“I like riding at Bretton Woods,” she said, “because it has varying terrain for all levels, and you can always have a good time.”
Bretton Woods’ snowmaking team deserves some credit, said Craig Clemmer, director of sales and marketing at the Omni Mount Washington Resort, part of Bretton Woods’ parent company.
“The name of the game up here nowadays is making sure that you’ve got that base so when the natural snow does come, you’re retaining that, and it’s not being absorbed into the ground.”
The season’s below-average snowfall and mild temperatures had me worried that the ski areas might close earlier than usual this year. At the very least, my expectations weren’t high that I’d be cruising through the gladed zones for much longer.
But the past couple weeks of seemingly endless snowfalls in the White Mountains have compensated for the short ones experienced in December and January.
“This is the time. We could end up going into a snowy March,” Clemmer said. “But we’re going to have to let Mother Nature dictate what she wants to do.”
As we enjoyed lunch from the Rosebrook Lodge at the summit, it appeared Mother Nature wasn’t ready to let go of winter just yet, the iconic peaks of the Presidential Range across Crawford Notch completely enshrouded in dark storm clouds.
That was all right with me.
Our crew spent the afternoon chasing one another down groomed trails, carving back and forth across the terrain, and spraying one another with powder, relishing each moment in the snow.
It was the kind of day you never want to end, surely made better in the company of friends.
“That old saying is a lie, at least for me,” said Danny at the end of the day. “I understand why people say it, to be funny or cool, but it’s a silly statement. Even more so now with powder days being few and far between. When they come around, I want to share those days with my friends.”