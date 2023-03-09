The Omni Mount Washington Hotel

THE SAYING GOES, “There are no friends on a powder day,” when skiers and snowboarders will let nothing stand in the way of making turns in fresh snow.

NH Winter by Jill Armstrong

After several memorable days snowboarding with friends last week, I don’t think that could be further from the truth.

Snow spray

April Surette sprays fresh snow into the air with her snowboard. Bretton Woods picked up more than 20 inches in the last storm cycle.
Powder days

Columnist Jill Armstrong, left, snaps a selfie with friends Matt Marquis and Danny and April Surette on a powder day at Bretton Woods Ski Area.
Power selfie

{span}Matt Marquis, left, Jamie Ross, center, and Jill Armstrong pose for a group photo at the top of the Telegraph T-Bar. {/span}

