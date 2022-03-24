For Fred Myhaver and Robert Lachance — both 85 years young — skiing is more than a fun winter activity. It’s a way to live.
On a recent afternoon, with warm temperatures indicating the approach of spring, the two men talked about their skiing adventures over a cup of coffee.
Myhaver grew up in Peterborough and learned to ski on a nearby rope tow. He skied a little in his youth, but it wasn’t until his 50s that he “awakened the passion” for skiing. After an invitation from his nephew to race for a team at Gunstock, it was all downhill from there.
Racing “made me a better skier, and it made me enjoy skiing much more,” Myhaver said. He currently races for a team called the Gate Crashers. “I’m the one that kind of lives up to that name.”
Myhaver met Lachance when he started racing on Tuesday nights at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester.
Lachance, originally from Hinsdale, found his first pair of skis in a barn while visiting his grandmother. “The next time she saw me,” he said, “I was at the top of the hill with these 7-foot skis going down. She just about had a heart attack.”
Except for a brief hiatus in his early 20s, Lachance has been skiing almost his entire life. “We used to go to Gunstock, Wildcat, Cannon — wherever the cheap tickets were back in the ’60s. We used to follow the cheap tickets is really what we did.”
Once he retired, Lachance joined the Miami Ski Club, a Florida-based social club that organizes ski trips for its members. Newly retired and young enough, Lachance would frequently travel to ski areas out West. He went as far as Hakuba, Japan, site of the 1998 Winter Olympics ski events.
When he moved back to New Hampshire in 2006, Lachance looked for a local club and found the New Hampshire Ski Club, which he’s belonged to ever since.
The club, whose motto is “We don’t just ski!” promotes year-long outdoor recreation.
“We bike, we hike, we kayak. We tip a few too,” Lachance said. At club meetings on the second Wednesday of each month, members will discuss upcoming activities and plan long-distance ski trips for the following winter.
One member ran a moonlight hike to Lonesome Lake last weekend, and ski trips to Smugglers’ Notch and Jay Peak in Vermont were on the books for the end of this season. The club also ran trips out west this winter to Heavenly Ski Resort in California and Snowbird in Utah.
“It’s a group of like-minded individuals when it comes to skiing and kayaking, biking, hiking, whatever, and some people do all of them. Some do one. There are even a few members of the club who don’t do any of them,” Myhaver said. “Whatever you want to do there’s somebody to go along with.”
Myhaver has been in the club for 2 1/2 years, joining after the loss of his wife. “I credit the club with helping me maintain my sanity.”
Before our conversation shifted, Lachance wasn’t shy about asking, “Should we sign you up today?”
Celebrating birthdays in September just two weeks apart from each other, Myhaver and Lachance seem fated to have met. “Neither one of us is old,” Lachance said, “but he’s younger than me.”
“We’re a lot of fun,” Myhaver chimed in.
Since patrons over 80 ski free at most resorts, the two have passes to almost every ski area imaginable. “You look at the weather, and the snow conditions, and you go,” Lachance said. I now have an entirely new appreciation for the idea of “chasing the powder.”
Where are they skiing these days?
“Right now it’s probably Gunstock,” Lachance said, “and that could change, but that’s where I’ve been skiing most this year. In years past I used to ski Sunapee most of the time because that’s where I had my kids skiing for years back when they were all skiing.”
Myhaver has frequented the slopes of Gunstock this year, too. “But in the past for a while it was Loon, and then I always liked Cannon. I always liked the twisty, windy trails down through the woods.”
It’s clear that skiing has filled both men’s lives with an intangible joy.
“It makes you get out,” Lachance said. “If you didn’t ski or do something outside, winter would be very, very long and terrible.”
“It’s the sense of freedom you get,” Myhaver said. “You get out on the snow and the conditions are right, and you can go as fast as you want. And it’s kind of like flying. It makes you feel alive. Skiing generally does — it makes you feel alive.”