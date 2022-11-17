Days after you went on a weekend hike in shorts and a T-shirt, winter has arrived, and resorts are buzzing with energy as they prepare for the season upon us.
We asked a few industry leaders what it takes to get an entire ski area up and running.
Alexa Bernotavicz, assistant director of ski area operations at Bretton Woods, oversees everything relating to mountain operations — in other words, anything that takes place on the hill.
She explained that as colder temperatures settle in, snow is the primary focus for opening day, but all departments are ramping up efforts to get skiers and riders on the slopes as soon as possible.
As part of the preparation, the New Hampshire Department of Safety visited Bretton Woods last weekend to conduct its annual lift inspection, Bernotavicz said. The resort also conducted large training events for lift operators and ski patrollers, including an airlift evacuation.
“We’re finishing stuff on-hill while we can still get around easily before the snow,” Bernotavicz said.
Mild weather patterns have made that work easier.
“It’s been really nice working in decent weather,” she said. “We’re actually enjoying working outside in this weather instead of the cold and freezing rain.”
Although the area has seen warmer-than-average daily temperatures, opening procedures haven’t been affected much. Even when the weather is colder, it might not be cold enough to make snow, since temps normally hover above freezing at this time of year.
Kris Blomback, longtime general manager of Pats Peak in Henniker, spoke about the challenges of running a ski area relatively close to the Atlantic Ocean.
“It can be a tough environment. It’s not always conducive to Colorado snow. We’re very aware of that,” he said recently. “I think every ski area has built up their snow making capabilities so we can go toe-to-toe with Mother Nature as long as she gives us the cold air, and our forecast is showing that cold air is returning next week.”
In addition to the challenges of weather, Blomback discussed the red-hot issue of the economy and the challenges of dealing with both inflated costs and post-pandemic staffing issues.
“Everything that runs a ski area is very similar to what runs a household: fuel, labor, energy, all these things. They’re all going up, they’re not coming down in price, so you gotta kind of work with all those parameters and make sure that they’re all in balance.”
For Waterville Valley Resort, the biggest challenge of the season has involved building the Tecumseh Express, a new high-speed six-person bubble chairlift, a project that has spanned two years.
“With supply chain issues, international shipping delays, and the global container shortage, we’ve faced numerous obstacles and delays,” Marketing Communications Manager Sarah Van Kralingen said in an email interview this week.
The new lift is expected to begin operating the new lift on its projected opening day Dec. 3.
Blomback said Pats generally aims to open the weekend after Thanksgiving, but that Christmas vacation is when the season really kicks into high gear.
“It’s like somebody throws the switch, and then it’s showtime,” he said. “And that carries all the way through the middle part of March.”
With day and night skiing seven days a week, Pats runs an approximately 100-day season that’s pretty intense.
“We pack it in,” Blomback said.
Now that the season is here, there is only one question to be asking: How many days will you pack in this winter?
For more information about projected opening dates throughout the state, visit www.skinh.com/conditions