By Jill Armstrong

THE SEACOAST Science Center of Rye is giving residents a reason to get out and stroll the beaches this winter season.

Seal-side chat

Marine Mammal Rescue community outreach manager Brian Yurasits, right, chats with spectators about the various seal species that inhabit the Gulf of Maine.
On the rocks

Approximately 50 harbor seals lounge on Badgers Rock just off the shores of Salisbury Beach State Reservation. Seals haul out in winter when there is little human activity in the channel.
Viewing scope

Seacoast Science Center volunteer Shanon Heckethorn helps a young spectator use a viewing scope, the best way to observe the seals up close.

