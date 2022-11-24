By Jill Armstrong
THE SEACOAST Science Center of Rye is giving residents a reason to get out and stroll the beaches this winter season.
Once a month through April, the center’s Marine Mammal Rescue team will host a Seal Walk, guiding participants down the sandy coastline at Salisbury Beach State Reservation to observe a number of seals hauled out on Badgers Rock, a landmark not 100 yards offshore.
“The idea behind doing these was that so few people have ever had a personal interaction with these animals,” said Brian Yurasits, community outreach manager for the Marine Mammal Rescue team, “and those interactions and experiences can shape how people relate to the ocean.”
I met Yurasits and several volunteers at the park, just a few miles over the state line from Seabrook, on a Sunday afternoon. Once all the participants arrived (a group of about 50), we took off on a casual 10-minute walk down the beach before reaching the exposed rocks, a miniature island marking where the Merrimack River meets the sea.
“We wanted to make this a free program at Salisbury Reservation because this is where the seals haul out in our area up here. From land, this is the most accessible spot to view them. This is their natural habitat,” Yurasits said.
Because the event coincides with low tide, there is plenty of surface area on the rocks for a number of seals to climb out of the water and relax. We counted about 50 harbor seals — some lounging languidly on the rocks, their eyes closed in sleep, and some, with their iconic puppy dog faces, examining us spectators curiously.
Although it might seem strange, the Seal Walk takes place in winter because that’s the best time to view seals at this access point. During this time, there’s no boat traffic in the channel and very little human activity to disrupt the seals’ natural behaviors. In the coldest months, spectators might spot 100 to 200 animals.
The harbor seal, the most common seal species in New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts, is one of four seal species that populate the Granite State’s coastal waters in the winter months. Gray seals, another common species in the area, are much larger than harbor seals, with male adults measuring 8 feet in length and weighing almost 800 pounds.
“They’ll be in the best spots,” Yurasits said, soliciting knowing laughter from the volunteers standing beside us.
As we stared out across the water, the sun hanging low across the Merrimack, it was helpful to have binoculars to view the seals up close. Volunteers from the science center brought several stationary viewing scopes for those without the right equipment.
Yurasits and volunteers shared their knowledge and passion for marine wildlife while guests took advantage of the scopes.
“I think the education component and keeping people abreast of all that’s going on with climate change and all of that, what they do over there (at the science center) is amazing,” volunteer Shanon Heckethorn said.
“And then the marine rescue program specifically is so unique. It’s part of where we live, and it’s something that allows us to appreciate living on the coast, and the beautiful environment that we are surrounded by.”
Heckethorn has volunteered with the organization since moving to the area from Boston three years ago. One night while walking along the beach, she noticed a small seal pup at the shoreline. After phoning the Marine Mammal Rescue line and assisting the rescue team by roping off a perimeter for the seal, she decided this work was something she could envision herself doing.
Throughout the year, the Marine Mammal Rescue Team responds to reports of animals that have hauled out or are stranded on New Hampshire beaches. The organization also collects data about marine mammal populations to paint a better picture of their lives out at sea.
Offering guided seal walks allows the team to educate the public about seal populations and behaviors.
“People are our eyes out there on the ocean,” Yurasits said.
As the sun set lower on the horizon, children counted the number of seals scattered across the rocks.
“You can turn someone into a lifelong conservationist, getting that firsthand experience,” Yurasits said. “We really want to echo the fact that these are animals that anyone can help us to conserve.”
The next Seal Walk will be Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Seal Walks are free to attend, but registration is required. For information, visit https://www.seacoastsciencecenter.org/events/seal-walks
And if you’re looking for a way to give back this year, consider making a donation to the Marine Mammal Rescue Team and their efforts to protect New Hampshire coastal wildlife on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.