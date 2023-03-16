ON A Saturday morning, the temperatures mild and comfortable, I joined a small group of women — “sistahs” as I quickly came to know them — at the Highland Center lodge in Crawford Notch for a morning snowshoe hike up nearby Mount Willard.
These sprightly ladies were taking part in the annual Winter Adventure Retreat hosted by Betty J. Borry Breast Cancer Retreats, a nonprofit organization.
The organization provides women of all ages and stages of breast cancer with adventure-based opportunities in a supportive environment. Retreats run in the winter, summer and fall, and activities vary from yoga and meditation to healing and expressive arts to high ropes courses and kayaking.
The organization was named in memory of Betty J. Borry, who launched Adventure Weekend in 1995. A visionary, Betty understood the healing power of the outdoors and wanted to share this feeling with other women with breast cancer. She lost her battle with breast cancer in 2002, but her vision lives on in the organization’s mission.
“How I’ve modeled this program is exactly how Betty put it together in 1995,” said Cynthia Cote, cofounder, past president and executive director of the organization. “It’s been a labor of love, and it’s saved so many lives.”
Cote was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 40. She underwent an experimental stem cell transplant treatment and was hospitalized during that time. When her treatment ended, she knew she needed to get back outside, so she decided to join one of Betty Borry’s Adventure Weekends in Peterborough, supported at the time by the American Cancer Society and Eastern Mountain Sports.
Cote could barely walk at her first outing, but with the support of other women who understood her journey, she was able to complete a high ropes course, something she described as a “challenge-by-choice” activity. The accomplishment was life-changing for her.
“I have survived the worst kind of treatment that anyone can have. I can do this,” she said about mustering the strength to complete the course. “Now I am living again.”
‘Outside was my therapy’
After breakfast, we gathered in small groups outside the Highland Center to prepare for the hike. Several activities were scheduled that morning. Some women chose to stay fireside to knit or read, while others opted for an easier hike to the Red Bench Viewpoint, a popular trail circumnavigating Ammonoosuc Lake.
Our group geared up for a three-mile moderately challenging out-and-back hike up the Mount Willard Trail. Before setting off, we paused and played the name game, as many of the women had just met the night before. We went around the circle sharing our first names and a food beginning with the same letter.
As we hiked, we recalled the quirky and cute names invented — Steph Spanakopita, Katherine Kiwi and Patricia Pizza — and even brainstormed alternatives that better suited our personalities. The consensus was I should be Jambalaya, not Jellybean.
I felt welcomed into this sisterhood right from the start.
As we emerged onto the open ledge of Mount Willard, Katy Driscoll, a survivor attending the retreats for the first time, photographed each “sistah,” capturing their expressions of accomplishment and amazement. The sky had cleared by this point, affording breathtaking views of peaks surrounding Crawford Notch, including the Southern Presidentials across the highway and Mount Chocorua in the distance.
Driscoll was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2020 during the height of the COVID pandemic. During her chemotherapy treatment, the hospital had no support groups, people weren’t allowed to accompany her during her treatment, and quarantine regulations made it difficult for her family to visit her at home.
“Exercise and being outside was my therapy,” she said. “And I think it kept me feeling good and strong.”
Before her diagnosis, Driscoll was in the middle of tackling the 48 4,000-foot peaks list in New Hampshire. Although she had to put the goal on hold for a time, she returned to the mountains with her friends once vaccinations eased the threat of COVID. For her first 4,000-footer attempt since her diagnosis, Driscoll summited both Madison and Adams, two of the top five tallest peaks.
“I didn’t realize how emotional it was for me to do that until I did it,” she said. “Despite everything, I can still do a lot of things I like, and I can still be out with my friends, and I can still enjoy the world.”
At the summit, enjoying the warm sunshine, we gathered together while Cote delivered a memorial for Graceann Case, a longtime retreat participant who passed away in February.
I learned that Case was a force to be reckoned with: a seven-time women’s arm wrestling champion, a motorcycle enthusiast, and a proclaimed inventor of the She Shed, the female equivalent of a Man Cave. Her saying was, “Love you, man,” which I heard many women declaring throughout our hike.
‘Wow, life is wonderful’
Our return descent down the same trail was smooth and swift. We made it back to the Highland Center just in time for lunch, where I listened to several women share their stories and their memories of past retreats. While many have attended retreats before, some were there for the first time.
This was the case for Patricia Sanchez of Nashua. She was diagnosed with an invasive and aggressive form of breast cancer in December 2021. Despite the fact that she is still undergoing treatment — she received her 13th cycle of chemotherapy a few days before coming to the retreat — Sanchez climbed the nearly 3,000-foot peak with our group.
Sanchez’s journey has been anything but easy. Along with several other bumps in the road, including an allergic reaction to the chemotherapy, doctors discovered a tumor in her abdomen, which they determined to be a solitary fibrous sarcoma, an incredibly rare type of cancer independent from the breast cancer.
After studying the tumor, they determined it to be low-risk, which meant that they could treat it through radiation to shrink and eventually remove it. “It was crazy. At one point, breast cancer was secondary. I was more worried about the sarcoma,” Sanchez said.
At this stage in her journey, Sanchez questioned whether she would be capable of completing the hike. But with enough determination and the support of her “sistahs,” she conquered the mountain one step at a time.
“It’s a great accomplishment, personally for me,” she said. “It was challenging for me, but it’s a huge accomplishment.”
Sanchez’s words echo a perspective Driscoll shared at the sun-soaked summit of Willard, and a line I can’t seem to forget: “I love hiking because it’s such an accomplishment. You get up here and it’s free and you just look and it’s like, ‘Oh, wow, life is wonderful.’”
This year’s summer Adventure Weekend Retreat is scheduled for June 2-4 on Damariscotta Lake in Nobleboro, Maine. For more information about this retreat and the organization, visit bjbbreastcancerretreats.org.